A former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has attributed Arsenal's EPL triumph to resilience and teamwork after a 22-year wait

Arsenal secured the Premier League title on Tuesday night, May 19, 2026, as Mikel Arteta transformed the club into contenders since December 2019

Bournemouth's draw with Manchester City confirmed the Cherries' European competition qualification for the 2026-2027 season

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than nine years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond.

London, United Kingdom - Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar has attributed Arsenal’s English Premier League (EPL) 2025/2026 triumph to resilience, discipline, teamwork, and courage.

Legit.ng reports that Arsenal were on Tuesday night, May 19, crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years.

Photo credit: @atiku, @PFA

Source: Twitter

Following three runners-up finishes, the Gunners have sealed top spot after Manchester City drew 1-1 at Bournemouth on Tuesday night, May 19, 2026.

Atiku hails Arsenal’s historic EPL 2026 triumph

Atiku, a staunch Arsenal supporter, could not hide his excitement after the club’s successful EPL title charge.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Congratulations to Arsenal on a well-deserved Premier League victory. This title is a testament to resilience, discipline, teamwork, and the courage to keep believing even when the odds seemed difficult.

"As a proud supporter, tonight is special.

"Well done to the players, the manager, and the incredible fans who never stopped believing. North London is red again."

As noted by the BBC, Arsenal's league triumph caps a remarkable achievement for Mikel Arteta in his first main job in management, the Spaniard having transformed the London club into contenders since taking over from Unai Emery in December 2019. His team finished as runners-up in the past three campaigns and led the way for most of this season before City whittled down Arsenal’s nine-point lead after beating them at the Etihad in April.

Despite carrying the scars of previous years, Arteta’s side emerged strongest from what in effect became a five-game playoff between the two contenders.

Arsenal win Premier League title for first time in 22 years. Photo by: Gaspafotos/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

EPL's Bournemouth headed to Europe

Meanwhile, Bournemouth's draw that denied Manchester City a chance at the title also sealed European football for the Cherries, ESPN reported.

The point against City confirmed Bournemouth’s qualification for European competition in the 2026-2027 season. It marks a remarkable milestone for a club that was playing Championship football just a few years ago before rising to the Premier League’s top half.

Read more on Arsenal:

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League winner after Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid to reach the final.

Arsenal’s chances of winning the trophy jumped up to 52.05% immediately after the final whistle went off, making them instant favourites.

Source: Legit.ng