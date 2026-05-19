EPL 2025/26 Title: Atiku Speaks on Why Arsenal Finally Won League After 22 Years
- A former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has attributed Arsenal's EPL triumph to resilience and teamwork after a 22-year wait
- Arsenal secured the Premier League title on Tuesday night, May 19, 2026, as Mikel Arteta transformed the club into contenders since December 2019
- Bournemouth's draw with Manchester City confirmed the Cherries' European competition qualification for the 2026-2027 season
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than nine years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond.
London, United Kingdom - Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar has attributed Arsenal’s English Premier League (EPL) 2025/2026 triumph to resilience, discipline, teamwork, and courage.
Legit.ng reports that Arsenal were on Tuesday night, May 19, crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years.
Following three runners-up finishes, the Gunners have sealed top spot after Manchester City drew 1-1 at Bournemouth on Tuesday night, May 19, 2026.
Atiku hails Arsenal’s historic EPL 2026 triumph
Atiku, a staunch Arsenal supporter, could not hide his excitement after the club’s successful EPL title charge.
He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:
"Congratulations to Arsenal on a well-deserved Premier League victory. This title is a testament to resilience, discipline, teamwork, and the courage to keep believing even when the odds seemed difficult.
"As a proud supporter, tonight is special.
"Well done to the players, the manager, and the incredible fans who never stopped believing. North London is red again."
As noted by the BBC, Arsenal's league triumph caps a remarkable achievement for Mikel Arteta in his first main job in management, the Spaniard having transformed the London club into contenders since taking over from Unai Emery in December 2019. His team finished as runners-up in the past three campaigns and led the way for most of this season before City whittled down Arsenal’s nine-point lead after beating them at the Etihad in April.
Despite carrying the scars of previous years, Arteta’s side emerged strongest from what in effect became a five-game playoff between the two contenders.
EPL's Bournemouth headed to Europe
Meanwhile, Bournemouth's draw that denied Manchester City a chance at the title also sealed European football for the Cherries, ESPN reported.
The point against City confirmed Bournemouth’s qualification for European competition in the 2026-2027 season. It marks a remarkable milestone for a club that was playing Championship football just a few years ago before rising to the Premier League’s top half.
Read more on Arsenal:
- Arsenal and Man City’s remaining fixtures compared as Premier League title race takes major twist
- UCL: Diego Simeone explains why Atletico Madrid changed hotel ahead of clash with Arsenal
- Arsenal's Mikel Arteta reacts to Pep Guardiola leaving Manchester City amid Premier League chase
Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League winner after Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid to reach the final.
Arsenal’s chances of winning the trophy jumped up to 52.05% immediately after the final whistle went off, making them instant favourites.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.