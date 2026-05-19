BET Awards 2026: Wizkid, Asake, Tems, Burna Boy Lead Nigerian Nominees as Full List Emerges
- Four top Nigerian music stars, Wizkid, Asake, Tems, and Burna Boy, have picked up major nomination slots for the 2026 edition of the respected international BET Awards
- The annual award organisers unveiled the full list on Tuesday, naming several other Nigerian descent actors and musicians across different top categories ahead of the main ceremony
- American music star Cardi B tops the entire nomination list with six nods, while the organisers also introduced two brand new categories to expand the entertainment show
Nigeria’s biggest music exports have once again taken centre stage at the BET Awards, with Afrobeats stars Wizkid, Asake, Tems and Burna Boy securing major nominations for the 2026 edition.
The full list was released on Tuesday by the organisers, confirming the strong presence of Nigerian and Nigerian‑descent stars across music, film and television.
According to the organisers, the ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, with comedian Druski announced as host.
Wizkid and Asake were named together in the Best Group category, a recognition that follows their joint project and several chart‑topping songs that dominated playlists worldwide.
Tems stood out with three nominations, including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, the BET Her Award for her track First, and the Viewers’ Choice Award for Raindance, her collaboration with British rapper Dave.
Burna Boy also made the list, recognised in the Best Collaboration category for WGFT, his feature on Gunna’s hit single.
Nigerian acts have consistently shone at the BET Awards, with Wizkid and Burna Boy already multiple‑time winners, while Davido, Tems, 2Baba, D’banj, Ice Prince and Ayra Starr have all claimed honours in past editions.
Acting stars of Nigerian heritage shine
Beyond music, stars of Nigerian heritage also received prominent acting nominations for the 2026 edition.
Ayo Edebiri and Cynthia Erivo were nominated for Best Actress, while Damson Idris received a nod for Best Actor, showing the growing influence of Nigerians in Hollywood and global entertainment.
Global stars leading the Award
Cardi B led the overall nominations with six, including Album of the Year for Am I the Drama? and Best Female Hip Hop Artist.
Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist followed closely with five each, while Doechii, Doja Cat, Latto, Teyana Taylor and Olivia Dean also earned multiple nods.
Two new categories, the Fashion Vanguard Award and Pulse Award, were introduced this year, expanding recognition to fashion, digital media and pop culture.
Full list of 2026 BET nominees
The BET Awards remain one of the most prestigious international platforms celebrating Black excellence.
See the complete list of nominees for the 2026 BET Awards below as our Nigerian superstars go head-to-head with other global talents:
Best male R&B / Pop artist
- Brent Faiyaz
- Bruno Mars
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- Durand Bernarr
- Giveon
- Leon Thomas
- October London
- Usher
Best female R&B / Pop artist
- Ari Lennox
- Coco Jones
- Ella Mai
- Jill Scott
- Kehlani
- Mariah the Scientist
- Olivia Dean
- SZA
- Tems
Best collaboration
- “Chains & Whips” - Clipse ft. Kendrick Lamar
- “Errtime Remix” - Cardi B ft. Jeezy & Latto
- “Go Girl” - Summer Walker ft. Latto & Doja Cat
- “Good Flirts” - Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
- “Is It a Crime” - Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis
- “It Depends (The Remix)” - Chris Brown ft. Bryson Tiller & Usher
- “Take Me Thru Dere” - Metro Boomin ft. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz
- “WGFT” - Gunna ft. Burna Boy
Best group
- 41
- Clipse
- De La Soul
- FLO
- French Montana & Max B
- Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz
- Nas & DJ Premier
- Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
- Wizkid & Asake
Best male Hip Hop artist
- A$AP Rocky
- Baby Keem
- BigXthaPlug
- DaBaby
- Don Toliver
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
- T.I.
Best female Hip Hop artist
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Doechii
- Doja Cat
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Monaleo
- YK Niece
Video of the year
- “100” - Ella Mai
- “Anxiety” - Doechii
- “Burning Blue” - Mariah the Scientist
- “Chanel” - Tyla
- “Escape Room (Short Film)” - Teyana Taylor
- “Folded” - Kehlani
- “Let ’Em Know” - T.I.
- “Luther” - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Video director of the year
- A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit
- Anderson Paak
- Benny Boom
- Cactus Jack
- Cardi B & Patientce Foster
- Cole Bennett
- Director X
- Hype Williams
- Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor
Best new artist
- Belly Gang Kushington
- Destin Conrad
- Jaydon
- kwn
- Miles Minnick
- Monaleo
- Olivia Dean
- RAYE
- Trap Dickey
Album of the year
- “Am I the Drama?” - Cardi B
- “Don’t Tap the Glass” - Tyler, the Creator
- “Everything Is a Lot.” - Wale
- “Hearts Sold Separately” - Mariah the Scientist
- “Let God Sort Em Out” - Clipse
- “Mutt Deluxe: Heel” - Leon Thomas
- “The Fall-Off” - J. Cole
- “The Romantic” - Bruno Mars
Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award
- “Able” - Kirk Franklin
- “Able (Remix)” - Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell
- “All To Thee” - BeBe Winans
- “Already Good (Tasha Slide)” - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “At The Cross” - CeCe Winans
- “Church” - Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend
- “Do It Again” - Kirk Franklin
- “Headphones” - Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.
Best actor
- Aaron Pierre
- Aldis Hodge
- Anthony Mackie
- Colman Domingo
- Damson Idris
- Delroy Lindo
- Denzel Washington
- Michael B. Jordan
- Sterling K. Brown
Best actress
- Angela Bassett
- Ayo Edebiri
- Chase Infiniti
- Coco Jones
- Cynthia Erivo
- Keke Palmer
- Quinta Brunson
- Regina Hall
- Teyana Taylor
Youngstars Award
- Daria Johns
- Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
- Heiress Harris
- Jazzy’s World TV
- Lela Hoffmeister
- North West
- Thaddeus J. Mixson
- VanVan
Best movie
- “Highest 2 Lowest”
- “Him”
- “Number One on the Call Sheet”
- “One Battle After Another”
- “Relationship Goals”
- “Ruth & Boaz”
- “Sinners”
- “Wicked: For Good”
Sportsman of the year
- Aaron Judge (Baseball)
- Anthony Edwards (Basketball)
- Caleb Williams (Football)
- Jalen Brunson (Basketball)
- Jalen Hurts (Football)
- LeBron James (Basketball)
- Shedeur Sanders (Football)
- Stephen Curry (Basketball)
Sportswoman of the year
- A’ja Wilson (Basketball)
- Angel Reese (Basketball)
- Claressa Shields (Boxing)
- Coco Gauff (Tennis)
- Flau’jae Johnson (Basketball)
- Gabby Thomas (Track & Field)
- Jordan Chiles (Gymnastics)
- Naomi Osaka (Tennis)
- Sha’Carri Richardson (Track & Field)
Bet Her Award
- “Already Good (Tasha Slide)” - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “Be Great” - Jill Scott ft. Trombone Shorty
- “Beautiful People” - Jill Scott
- “First” - Tems
- “Girl, Get Up.” - Doechii ft. SZA
- “Go Girl” - Summer Walker ft. Latto & Doja Cat
- “Gorgeous” - Doja Cat
- “Lady Lady” - Olivia Dean
Fashion Vanguard Award
- A$AP Rocky
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Cardi B
- Colman Domingo
- Doechii
- Rihanna
- Teyana Taylor
- Zendaya
Pulse Award (Podcast/ Media)
- 85 South Show
- Baby, This Is Keke Palmer
- Charlamagne Tha God
- Don Lemon
- Druski
- It Is What It Is
- Joe and Jada
- On The Radar
- R&B Money Podcast
Burna Boy joins Shakira's project
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that global music star Shakira teased her FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem titled Dai Dai in a video filmed inside Brazil’s famous Maracanã Stadium.
The Colombian singer revealed that the song, scheduled for release on May 14, would feature Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy.
Music executive AKSTREETZ stated that football anthems create emotional and cultural connections globally, adding that Burna Boy’s involvement gives Afrobeats stronger international recognition.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.