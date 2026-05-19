Four top Nigerian music stars, Wizkid, Asake, Tems, and Burna Boy, have picked up major nomination slots for the 2026 edition of the respected international BET Awards

The annual award organisers unveiled the full list on Tuesday, naming several other Nigerian descent actors and musicians across different top categories ahead of the main ceremony

American music star Cardi B tops the entire nomination list with six nods, while the organisers also introduced two brand new categories to expand the entertainment show

Nigeria’s biggest music exports have once again taken centre stage at the BET Awards, with Afrobeats stars Wizkid, Asake, Tems and Burna Boy securing major nominations for the 2026 edition.

The full list was released on Tuesday by the organisers, confirming the strong presence of Nigerian and Nigerian‑descent stars across music, film and television.

Wizkid, Asake, Tems and Burna Boy secure major BET Awards 2026 nominations as Nigerian stars dominate global entertainment conversations again. Photo: wizkidayo/temsbaby/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

According to the organisers, the ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, with comedian Druski announced as host.

Wizkid and Asake were named together in the Best Group category, a recognition that follows their joint project and several chart‑topping songs that dominated playlists worldwide.

Tems stood out with three nominations, including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, the BET Her Award for her track First, and the Viewers’ Choice Award for Raindance, her collaboration with British rapper Dave.

Burna Boy also made the list, recognised in the Best Collaboration category for WGFT, his feature on Gunna’s hit single.

Nigerian acts have consistently shone at the BET Awards, with Wizkid and Burna Boy already multiple‑time winners, while Davido, Tems, 2Baba, D’banj, Ice Prince and Ayra Starr have all claimed honours in past editions.

Wizkid and Asake land Best Group nomination as Tems and Burna Boy shine in BET Awards 2026 categories. Photo: wizkidayo/asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Acting stars of Nigerian heritage shine

Beyond music, stars of Nigerian heritage also received prominent acting nominations for the 2026 edition.

Ayo Edebiri and Cynthia Erivo were nominated for Best Actress, while Damson Idris received a nod for Best Actor, showing the growing influence of Nigerians in Hollywood and global entertainment.

Global stars leading the Award

Cardi B led the overall nominations with six, including Album of the Year for Am I the Drama? and Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist followed closely with five each, while Doechii, Doja Cat, Latto, Teyana Taylor and Olivia Dean also earned multiple nods.

Two new categories, the Fashion Vanguard Award and Pulse Award, were introduced this year, expanding recognition to fashion, digital media and pop culture.

Full list of 2026 BET nominees

The BET Awards remain one of the most prestigious international platforms celebrating Black excellence.

See the complete list of nominees for the 2026 BET Awards below as our Nigerian superstars go head-to-head with other global talents:

Best male R&B / Pop artist

Brent Faiyaz

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Durand Bernarr

Giveon

Leon Thomas

October London

Usher

Best female R&B / Pop artist

Ari Lennox

Coco Jones

Ella Mai

Jill Scott

Kehlani

Mariah the Scientist

Olivia Dean

SZA

Tems

Best collaboration

“Chains & Whips” - Clipse ft. Kendrick Lamar

“Errtime Remix” - Cardi B ft. Jeezy & Latto

“Go Girl” - Summer Walker ft. Latto & Doja Cat

“Good Flirts” - Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

“Is It a Crime” - Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis

“It Depends (The Remix)” - Chris Brown ft. Bryson Tiller & Usher

“Take Me Thru Dere” - Metro Boomin ft. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz

“WGFT” - Gunna ft. Burna Boy

Best group

41

Clipse

De La Soul

FLO

French Montana & Max B

Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz

Nas & DJ Premier

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Wizkid & Asake

Best male Hip Hop artist

A$AP Rocky

Baby Keem

BigXthaPlug

DaBaby

Don Toliver

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

T.I.

Best female Hip Hop artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Monaleo

YK Niece

Video of the year

“100” - Ella Mai

“Anxiety” - Doechii

“Burning Blue” - Mariah the Scientist

“Chanel” - Tyla

“Escape Room (Short Film)” - Teyana Taylor

“Folded” - Kehlani

“Let ’Em Know” - T.I.

“Luther” - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Video director of the year

A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit

Anderson Paak

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cardi B & Patientce Foster

Cole Bennett

Director X

Hype Williams

Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor

Best new artist

Belly Gang Kushington

Destin Conrad

Jaydon

kwn

Miles Minnick

Monaleo

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Trap Dickey

Album of the year

“Am I the Drama?” - Cardi B

“Don’t Tap the Glass” - Tyler, the Creator

“Everything Is a Lot.” - Wale

“Hearts Sold Separately” - Mariah the Scientist

“Let God Sort Em Out” - Clipse

“Mutt Deluxe: Heel” - Leon Thomas

“The Fall-Off” - J. Cole

“The Romantic” - Bruno Mars

Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award

“Able” - Kirk Franklin

“Able (Remix)” - Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell

“All To Thee” - BeBe Winans

“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” - Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“At The Cross” - CeCe Winans

“Church” - Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend

“Do It Again” - Kirk Franklin

“Headphones” - Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.

Best actor

Aaron Pierre

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Delroy Lindo

Denzel Washington

Michael B. Jordan

Sterling K. Brown

Best actress

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Chase Infiniti

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Quinta Brunson

Regina Hall

Teyana Taylor

Youngstars Award

Daria Johns

Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Jazzy’s World TV

Lela Hoffmeister

North West

Thaddeus J. Mixson

VanVan

Best movie

“Highest 2 Lowest”

“Him”

“Number One on the Call Sheet”

“One Battle After Another”

“Relationship Goals”

“Ruth & Boaz”

“Sinners”

“Wicked: For Good”

Sportsman of the year

Aaron Judge (Baseball)

Anthony Edwards (Basketball)

Caleb Williams (Football)

Jalen Brunson (Basketball)

Jalen Hurts (Football)

LeBron James (Basketball)

Shedeur Sanders (Football)

Stephen Curry (Basketball)

Sportswoman of the year

A’ja Wilson (Basketball)

Angel Reese (Basketball)

Claressa Shields (Boxing)

Coco Gauff (Tennis)

Flau’jae Johnson (Basketball)

Gabby Thomas (Track & Field)

Jordan Chiles (Gymnastics)

Naomi Osaka (Tennis)

Sha’Carri Richardson (Track & Field)

Bet Her Award

“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” - Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Be Great” - Jill Scott ft. Trombone Shorty

“Beautiful People” - Jill Scott

“First” - Tems

“Girl, Get Up.” - Doechii ft. SZA

“Go Girl” - Summer Walker ft. Latto & Doja Cat

“Gorgeous” - Doja Cat

“Lady Lady” - Olivia Dean

Fashion Vanguard Award

A$AP Rocky

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Cardi B

Colman Domingo

Doechii

Rihanna

Teyana Taylor

Zendaya

Pulse Award (Podcast/ Media)

85 South Show

Baby, This Is Keke Palmer

Charlamagne Tha God

Don Lemon

Druski

It Is What It Is

Joe and Jada

On The Radar

R&B Money Podcast

Burna Boy joins Shakira's project

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that global music star Shakira teased her FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem titled Dai Dai in a video filmed inside Brazil’s famous Maracanã Stadium.

The Colombian singer revealed that the song, scheduled for release on May 14, would feature Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy.

Music executive AKSTREETZ stated that football anthems create emotional and cultural connections globally, adding that Burna Boy’s involvement gives Afrobeats stronger international recognition.

Source: Legit.ng