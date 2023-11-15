Global site navigation

Heartbreaks as rapper Oladips dies at 28, details about his struggles stirs emotions
by  Olumide Alake
  • Oladips' management has announced the death of the rapper shortly after a viral video of him collapsing trended
  • The rapper's management in a statement revealed he died on Tuesday, November 14
  • Celebrities and fans have since flooded Oladips' social media pages to express shock about his death

It is a tragic moment in the entertainment industry as the management of rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, has announced his death.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Oladip caused a stir online as fans worry about his safety over a viral video that showed the moment he collapsed.

In a statement released on his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 15, Oladips' management revealed he died Tuesday, November 14, adding that he had been battling within himself for over two years.

The rapper's management revealed details on his burial service would be made public soon.

Extract from the post read:

"We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka Oladips has passed away yesterday November 14. For over two years he has kept battels within himself, his body is now with his family."

See the post below:

Celebrities, fans mourns Oladips' death

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

omomummy__

"Omo make we day try show our brothers love ooo people are really going through a lot."

zeronine_twentyseven:

Omo iya aje.

maybreed09:

"What is happening."

blaqbonez:

"What is this stupid life even about??"

lamyy____:

This can’t be true pls not this time

wizkidayomedia:

"What’s happening I thought this was a joke."

shaypee_onatty:

"This is can’t be true…… I’m still in fear but I can’t believe yet."

remyleeobi:

"Omo Wetin dey happen na."

all_fresh_yoghurt:

"Which kind wahala be this one again."

topbouy_since_1972:

"Mehnnn people really going through a lot Fr !!! Rest In Peace bro and may God heal everyone."

iambuike:

"Dude was battling, everyone thought it was a joke."

raybekah_:

"Ola I have been texting you since yesterday ‼️ guyyyyyy‼️ abeg stop oh."

Source: Legit.ng

