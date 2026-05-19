Former Minister of Power Saleh Mamman arrested by EFCC for financial misappropriation

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede confirms arrest occurred in Kaduna at 3:30 am

Investigation into the house where Mamman was detained is currently ongoing

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman.

Legit.ng reports that the Federal High Court, Abuja, sentenced Mamman to 75 years in prison for financial misappropriation while he served in that position.

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede said Mamman was arrested in Kaduna, along with two others who were protecting him.

Olukoyde said the house where thw former minister was arrested is currently being investigated

As reported by Channels Television, the EFCC boss said Mamman was arrested at 3:30 am on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

He disclosed that the former is in the custody of the anti-graft agency.

According to the EFCC boss, the house will be investigated because it is a crime to protect convicted fellow.

Nigerians react EFCC arrests convicted former minister

Musty Wali Abba Tukur

Eng sale mamman have been arrested because of 33 billion while former governor of Kogi State Yayah bello who stole 200 billion is still going around buying form in Kogi are you people doing this for the sake of God or if your with government your clean.

Abubakar Salihu Commitee

What about Yahaya Bello?. How was he allowed to contest for a position with a pending case?

James Amalu

Good job but I hope it will go down like other cases. Meanwhile is the agency not investigating the former minister of Aviation.. . Hadi Sirika

Chukwuagoziem Miracle Nworgu

You cannot run away from the law...Indeed EFCC will get you anywhere anytime...Kudos to the Commission.

Nura Adamu

Total support for your working in our nation Go well I'm not supporting criminals anymore May Almighty Allah bless your agency

Hussaini Monguno

Saleh Mamman has been convicted already so he shouldn’t be in EFCC custody. He should be handed over to the prison authorities immediately. Well done for job well done. My candid advice to EFCC is to be unbiased in its decisions and many more.

Court declares ex-minister Sale Mamman wanted

Recall that Mamman was declared wanted by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The court's decision came after Mamman's earlier bail was revoked and a bench warrant for his arrest was issued.

Justice Maryann Anineh of the FCT High Court ordered Mamman's arrest after he failed to appear in court without any explanation during the hearing of his trial by the EFCC.

Court grants former minister N10bn bail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mamman, who collapsed in court on was granted a temporary bail.

The court granted Mamman N10bn bail with specific conditions on Friday, barely a day after sending him to the Kuje correctional centre.

Interestingly, Justice James Omotosho, who delivered the ruling on Friday morning, held that Mamman will remain in prison until he meets the bail conditions.

Source: Legit.ng