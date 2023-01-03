Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo’s former relationship with his ex-fiancee, Fancy Acholonu, has continued to make headlines

Fancy recently opened up in an interview on what transpired in their relationship and how there is no hope of them getting back together

The young lady also answered questions on Alexx’s sexuality, how she was going to fund most of the wedding and more

Popular Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo’s former fiancee, Fancy Acholonu, has now opened up on what transpired between her and the actor.

The young lady spilled new details while speaking with popular blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus.

During the tell-all interview, Fancy made it clear that she and Alexx were never getting back together. She also spoke on why she ended their engagement, the actor’s sexuality, and them not being intimate for five years.

Fans react as Fancy Acholonu opens up on Alexx Ekubo's sexuality and more. Photos: @fancyacholonu, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

According to Fancy, she and Alexx had wanted to reconcile but he wanted something public as opposed to private which she preferred. She added that he wanted a public apology and their grand wedding which was in the works before their breakup.

She said:

“Even his family and friends said privately would be better but he needed the grand gesture apology so he can have the grand wedding he wants again. Not caring the issues were still there.

Everything is about social media for him, and somehow it’s now looking like I want the attention when this is the WORST attention I’ve ever had in my life.”

Fancy added that Alexx also wanted to get back with her as much as she did and they were actually at it for one year but he wanted her to do most of the work because she did the breaking up.

Also during the interview, Fancy spoke on Alexx’s sexuality and how she was very open minded regardless of what he preferred. She stated that his sexuality was not the reason for their break up.

She said:

“His sexuality is not the reason I broke up with him. I’m very open minded so regardless of what he prefers, love is love for me. I loved him for his personality and heart nothing more. ”

He did not want to be with me intimately

Fancy opened up and how she and Alexx never slept with each other during their five-year relationship. According to her, it was confusing that the actor did not want to be with her intimately especially for five years and it affected her self esteem.

The young lady noted that despite keeping herself for him, he would cheat on her with curvy women and would still not perform on them.

In her words:

“He didn’t want to be with me intimately which was confusing and difficult for me to understand especially for 5 years so it did affect my self esteem as I kept myself for him and when he would cheat with curvy women he wouldn’t perform with them either so I don’t know, I can’t confirm or deny his sexuality but for me, I loved him despite all and he still found ways to hurt me.”

According to Fancy, when she and Alexx first met, she did not have a lot of experience and it was easy for him to use religion to convince her. However, she caught him cheating constantly and it would hurt her because it was not part of the religion he gave as a reason for their celibacy.

See the second part of the interview below:

Nigerians react as Fancy opens up on her relationship with Alexx Ekubo

Alexx Ekubo and Fancy’s relationship drama continued to interest fans especially after she shared her side of things that transpired. A number of netizens had things to say on it.

Read some of their comments below:

ami.yaki:

"Number one confirmation: "His sexuality is not the reason broke up with him". Number two confirmation:"I'm very open minded so regardless of what he prefers"...I saw what you did there, sister Fancy "

mrs_ajogun:

"Confirmed!!!! Can’t have intimacy with both skinny and curvy woman, mr man wanted to trap her, he wasn’t into her atall, wanted to use her to cover up, this is so sad, for 5 years ?!!!! Madam you try."

hajcali:

"From my understanding from this interview, Alex is bi . She lives him for who he is and don’t judge him . She stated they dated for 5 years and no sex . Does Alex look holy holy to us ? She said he cheated with curvy women but doesn’t have sex with them . What does that says ? He either wants women just for the image or okay boy look but have no sexual interest in them. Yes these rumors were there but as an American when women says live ur truth we refers to men that are on the down low . When we say I love u for who u are no matter which way u swing means if u r straight , bi or gay don’t don’t care ‍♀️. Alex was hurt she poure fired to this rumors and wanted to retaliate and humiliated her by being a city boy . She said in so many words that he isn’t sexually into women . Those trio , Alex , ik and that yomi are suspect. Why u think Sonia left ik ? Why u think fancy cancel with Alex ? And yomi wife na typical African woman pretending she don’t know the truth of what goin on or the friendship those guys have."

femi.shine:

"In all of these Alex hasn’t said a single word. She’s been in the media back to back sharing chats and doing interviews. Revealing supposed secrets, accused him of cheating, sexuality concerns etc while using i loved him in the same breath. "

sew_boss:

"A lot of things ate contradictions sha. How does someone tell you he wants to wait till marriage then you catch them cheating severally and you stayed for 5 years and you still wanted to reconcile self. The maths is not mathing."

divy_philz:

"I think Alex wasn’t really into this girl. He just wanted to trap & use her to cover up while he swings both ways."

fynie001:

"I don’t believe this. Alex won’t let her pay for the wedding."

iam_chinwendu:

"This guy committed too much atrocities! First off he pinned someone's daughter for 5 whole years! And then he didn't touch her all those times, in the name of religion. Mhen dude didn't even love her! Nor was he even attracted to her. And on top he wanted her to pay for their grand wedding! Dude is ... I'm glad she left!"

Fancy takes down apology post to Alexx Ekubo

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Fancy had deleted the post she made to publicly apologise to Alexx Ekubo.

Fancy in a new year message said she would be speaking for herself this year as she was no longer under anyone’s control.

While responding to a question from a netizen in regards to her relationship drama with the actor, Fancy revealed Alexx tricked her into making the apology post.

