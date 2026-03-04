How to change tariff plan on Airtel— all tariffs and their advantages
Learning how to change tariff plans on Airtel will help you get the most out of your line, from cheap calls to low internet browsing costs. You can change tariff plans through USSD codes, the My Airtel Africa app, or the Airtel online portal.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- How to change tariff plan on Airtel
- What is the best tariff plan for Airtel?
- How can I change my Airtel tariff plan?
- How do I keep my Airtel Nigeria SIM active while abroad?
- Can I customize my Airtel plan?
- How do I check the tariff plan on the Airtel network?
- How to be on the Airtel Smart tariff plan?
Key takeaways
- Airtel users can change their plans through the USSD codes, the My Airtel Africa app on their Android or iPhone device, or the Airtel online portal.
- You can dial *121# and follow the prompts to see all your options.
- While the first migration is free, subsequent changes within 30 days may cost you.
How to change tariff plan on Airtel
Changing the Airtel tariff plan in Nigeria is straightforward. There are three ways you can change your tariff: USSD codes, the Airtel Africa app, and the Airtel website.
USSD codes
Airtel Nigeria provides various tariff plans for its users, including SmartTRYBE, SmartTalk 2.0, SmartConnect, SmartValue, and SmartGist. Below is a breakdown of all the Airtel tariff plans, their USSD codes, and benefits.
Plan
Migration code
Key benefits
SmartTRYBE
*412#
SmartTalk 2.0
*414*1#
SmartConnect
*311# or *121#
SmartValue
*314#
SmartGist
*312#
My Airtel Africa app
Besides the USSD codes, you can change your Airtel plan via the My Airtel Africa App or online portal. Below is the step-by-step process for changing your Airtel plan via the app.
- Download and install the My Airtel Africa app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store on your Android and iPhone device.
- Log in using your Airtel phone number and verify the one-time PIN sent via SMS.
- Click on the More menu at the bottom or in the side navigation.
- Select My Tariff Plan from the menu.
- Choose your preferred plan, e.g., SmartTRYBE, SmartTalk, or SmartConnect.
- Click on Migrate or Subscribe to complete the process.
- You will receive a confirmation SMS on your mobile number once your account is activated.
- To verify your new plan, you can dial *121#.
Airtel website
Airtel Nigeria allows its prepaid customers to change their tariff plans online via their web portal. Below are the simple steps to follow when changing your tariff plan on the Airtel website.
- Visit the Airtel official website and navigate to the self-care portal.
- Log in and navigate to the Tariff Plan or My Tariff Plan on the dashboard.
- Browse and select your preferred plan.
- You will receive an SMS confirmation on your Airtel number once the process is successful.
- The process works seamlessly on mobile devices and desktop browsers.
What is the best tariff plan for Airtel?
SmartTRYBE is considered the best Airtel plan because it helps save money if you spend along of time on calls. The plan is also perfect for browsing though the affordable Airtel night plan.
How can I change my Airtel tariff plan?
To change your Airtel tariff plan, you can use the USSD codes for various plans, or you can change via the My Airtel Africa App. Alternatively, you can log in to the Airtel website, select self-care plans, and change your tariff.
How do I keep my Airtel Nigeria SIM active while abroad?
Users can keep their Airtel SIM active while travelling abroad by activating roaming services in destinations with listed partners. Nigerians can roam in destinations in over 30 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Africa, and Kenya. Users must keep their SIM cards charged to avoid their lines being deactivated.
Can I customize my Airtel plan?
Users cannot create a custom plan from scratch on their Airtel line, but they can choose their preferred tariff plan by dialling *121# or using the My Airtel app. Choose SmartTRYBE for more data or SmartTalk for cheaper calls.
How do I check the tariff plan on the Airtel network?
To check your current Airtel plan in Nigeria, dial *121#, select Manage My Account, and then the tariff you want. You can also check via the My Airtel Africa app or the online portal.
How to be on the Airtel Smart tariff plan?
To be on the Airtel Smart tariff plan, dial *312# for SmartTRYBE, *414*1# for SmartTalk, and *311# for SmartConnect. Additionally, you can dial *314# for SmartValue and *312# for SmartGist.
Airtel users can easily migrate to better tariff plans on their phones or online. Whether you are looking for cheap calls, data bonuses, a simple flat rate, or night bonuses, there is something for everyone.
