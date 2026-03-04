How to change tariff plan on Airtel— all tariffs and their advantages

Learning how to change tariff plans on Airtel will help you get the most out of your line, from cheap calls to low internet browsing costs. You can change tariff plans through USSD codes, the My Airtel Africa app, or the Airtel online portal.

You can change Airtel tariff plans through USSD codes, My Airtel Africa App, or the Airtel online portal. Photo: @airtelng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Airtel users can change their plans through the USSD codes, the My Airtel Africa app on their Android or iPhone device, or the Airtel online portal.

My Airtel Africa app on their Android or iPhone device, or the Airtel online portal. You can dial *121# and follow the prompts to see all your options.

and follow the prompts to see all your options. While the first migration is free, subsequent changes within 30 days may cost you.

How to change tariff plan on Airtel

Changing the Airtel tariff plan in Nigeria is straightforward. There are three ways you can change your tariff: USSD codes, the Airtel Africa app, and the Airtel website.

USSD codes

Airtel Nigeria provides various tariff plans for its users, including SmartTRYBE, SmartTalk 2.0, SmartConnect, SmartValue, and SmartGist. Below is a breakdown of all the Airtel tariff plans, their USSD codes, and benefits.

Plan Migration code Key benefits SmartTRYBE *412# Call any network in Nigeria for 13 kobo per second or ₦7.8 per minute.

13 kobo per second or ₦7.8 per minute. Get 1.5 GB of data for ₦500, which lasts for 7 days.

Get 250 MB for only ₦25 and use the data between 12.00 am and 5.00 am. SmartTalk 2.0 *414*1# Flat rate of 25k per second.

No access fee. SmartConnect *311# or *121# Get twice the data on any data bundle.

Enjoy eight times the value of your N100 recharge. SmartValue *314# No airtime use on the first-minute call.

Cheap international calls and texts. SmartGist *312# 33.33k per second or ₦20 per minute on all networks.

My Airtel Africa app

Besides the USSD codes, you can change your Airtel plan via the My Airtel Africa App or online portal. Below is the step-by-step process for changing your Airtel plan via the app.

Download and install the My Airtel Africa app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store on your Android and iPhone device. Log in using your Airtel phone number and verify the one-time PIN sent via SMS. Click on the More menu at the bottom or in the side navigation. Select My Tariff Plan from the menu. Choose your preferred plan, e.g., SmartTRYBE, SmartTalk, or SmartConnect. Click on Migrate or Subscribe to complete the process. You will receive a confirmation SMS on your mobile number once your account is activated. To verify your new plan, you can dial *121#.

Airtel website

Airtel Nigeria allows its prepaid customers to change their tariff plans online via their web portal. Below are the simple steps to follow when changing your tariff plan on the Airtel website.

Visit the Airtel official website and navigate to the self-care portal. Log in and navigate to the Tariff Plan or My Tariff Plan on the dashboard. Browse and select your preferred plan. You will receive an SMS confirmation on your Airtel number once the process is successful. The process works seamlessly on mobile devices and desktop browsers.

What is the best tariff plan for Airtel?

SmartTRYBE is considered the best Airtel plan because it helps save money if you spend along of time on calls. The plan is also perfect for browsing though the affordable Airtel night plan.

Changing the Airtel tariff plan is a straightforward process. Photo: @airtelng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

How can I change my Airtel tariff plan?

To change your Airtel tariff plan, you can use the USSD codes for various plans, or you can change via the My Airtel Africa App. Alternatively, you can log in to the Airtel website, select self-care plans, and change your tariff.

How do I keep my Airtel Nigeria SIM active while abroad?

Users can keep their Airtel SIM active while travelling abroad by activating roaming services in destinations with listed partners. Nigerians can roam in destinations in over 30 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Africa, and Kenya. Users must keep their SIM cards charged to avoid their lines being deactivated.

Can I customize my Airtel plan?

Users cannot create a custom plan from scratch on their Airtel line, but they can choose their preferred tariff plan by dialling *121# or using the My Airtel app. Choose SmartTRYBE for more data or SmartTalk for cheaper calls.

How do I check the tariff plan on the Airtel network?

To check your current Airtel plan in Nigeria, dial *121#, select Manage My Account, and then the tariff you want. You can also check via the My Airtel Africa app or the online portal.

How to be on the Airtel Smart tariff plan?

To be on the Airtel Smart tariff plan, dial *312# for SmartTRYBE, *414*1# for SmartTalk, and *311# for SmartConnect. Additionally, you can dial *314# for SmartValue and *312# for SmartGist.

Airtel users can easily migrate to better tariff plans on their phones or online. Whether you are looking for cheap calls, data bonuses, a simple flat rate, or night bonuses, there is something for everyone.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng published an article about migrating to MTN XtraValue. If y‍ou w⁠a‌nt to get cheaper dat‌a and call‌ing rates, you should learn h‌ow‌ to switch to MTN​ XtraValue. You can jo​in b⁠y u‌si⁠ng a⁠ USSD code, the MyMTN app, or by ​sending an SMS.

Migrating to MTN XtraValue is better⁠ than s‍tanda⁠rd‍ ones because it gives you more​ ca​ll time⁠ and data f‍or your mone‍y.‌ Your fir‌st plan switch within 30 days is free, and yo​u must have at leas​t ₦300 in airtime to co⁠ver​ the minimum⁠ bundle cost.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng