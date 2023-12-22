The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed two officers caught in a viral video asking a Dutch tourist to give money

Hamzat Adebola, the Oyo state police commissioner, announced their dismissal at an event on Thursday

According to Adebola, the dismissal of Kareem Fatai and Jimoh Lukmon will serve as a lesson to other officers who have the same mindsets

Ibadan, Oyo - Two police constabularies caught in the viral video asking a Dutch tourist for money at the Ojobgbolu axis of the Iseyin area in Oyo-Ogbomosho road in Oyo state have been dismissed by the Nigeria Police Force.

The officers, identified as Kareem Fatai and Jimoh Lukmon, were caught in the viral video dated October 29, 2023, demanding money from one Noraly Schoenmaker, a tourist from the Netherlands, Channels Television reported.

2 police officer dismissed for asking for money from tourist Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

Why police dismiss two officers from Oyo

On Thursday, the commissioner of police in Oyo state, Hamzat Adebola, announced the dismissal of the officers after removing them from their positions.

The police chief stated that the culprits defied several orders and directives of the force against professional misconduct, uncivilized attitudes towards members of the public, extortion, and corruption.

His statement reads in part:

“Consequential on the above, the Command re-affirms its commitments towards fighting corruption and all cases of professional misconduct at all levels by causing a deliberate increase in the layers this yuletide season and beyond."

Oyo police boss dismissed two constables

The police boss announced that the duo is no longer part of the force, adding that the action would deter others with similar dispositions.

The officers went viral in late October after stopping the tourist who said she was on her way to Abuja to explore Nigeria. She was later caught in another video where other police officers treated her politely.

