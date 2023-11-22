A group of ladies who raised funds for popular crossdresser Jay Boogie after his botched surgery have called for his arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the crossdresser called for help online and announced that he was in critical condition after going under the knife

In viral videos online, a lady revealed organisations were ready to clear Jay Boogie's bills, but he refused to produce proof of his claims

In viral videos online, popular Nigerian crossdresser Daniel Anthony Nsikan, aka Jay Boogie, has been called out for allegedly scamming Nigerians.

According to some ladies in viral clips, many Nigerians showed up for Jay Boogie and donated to the GoFundMe account opened for his corrective surgery after he cried for help.

The crossdresser allegedly blocked the fundraisers who had brought in organisations to help him.

Things started to unravel after these organisations asked for proof before clearing Jay Boogie's bills and sending him out of the country to seek asylum.

One of the ladies who expressed hurt over the daylight scam said the crossdresser went silent, and when she reached out to find out what was going on, he ignored her.

Conclusively, the fundraisers called for Jay Boogie's arrest and affirmed that he did not need a kidney transplant like he claimed and the GoFundMe account has been flagged.

Reactions to the viral videos

inumidun_:

"How a sane human being will send money to a man who chose to do BBL is just another reflection of insanity… they all need help."

_hrhdamoche_:

"Lol Nigerians and mediocrity 5&6…..money you don’t have to support your hungry family members, some of you don’t even take care of your dying parents. You wan save person wey wants correct God? Some of you will serve from his punishment!"

black_caramel_001:

"Laugh wan kee me. Una go trust person wey no trust him gender."

buks.xoxo:

"LGBTQ community in Nigeria where it’s a crime to be homosexual? Are you okay? Officer, arrest them pls!"

gloriaahtaji:

"He's pretending to be a woman,what lie can't he tell."

christopher_ohio:

"You mean with the way this country is people still donate to causes like these Una weldone."

Jay Boogie begs God during prayer session

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jay Boogie sought divine solution to his problem by crying out to God for help.

The young transgender model was spotted participating in an online prayer session held by popular pastor, David Ibiyeomie on Instagram live.

The prayer session which had many Christians in attendance and making prayer requests also saw a special cry to God from Jay Boogie.

