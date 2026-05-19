A young lady who is a member of Winners’ Chapel International trends online after meeting Bishop Oyedepo

The video showed the pastor standing between a large crowd as he made a statement, which grabbed the lady’s attention

She took to social media to mention the name he called her, and many people took to the comment section to praise her

A young lady who attends Winners' Chapel International, the church owned by David Oyedepo, generated buzz online after posting a video that shows the funny name the pastor called her.

In the now-viral clip, Oyedepo could be seen in the video in the midst of several other individuals, and seconds into the video, he called a name directed at the lady.

Video of Bishop Oyedepo and Winners’ Chapel member sparks reactions. Photo Source: TikTok/tolutellasd

Source: TikTok

Winners’ Chapel member meets Bishop Oyedepo

She immediately moved towards him and greeted him after hearing the name, as she tried hard to control her excitement.

The lady, after her brief chat with the pastor, took to social media to share a video showing the moment he jokingly called her a name.

She wrote on her TikTok page:

"That moment when Papa jokingly called me 'Rev. Success' 🥰 at the just-concluded International Ministers Conference (IMC 2026), Winners Chapel International. He genuinely loves us, and we know it."

Lady reacts after Bishop Oyedepo calls her unexpected name. Photo Source: TikTok/tolutellasd

Source: TikTok

"It was a mountain of new sight, new insight, and better focus into the next phase of the future."

"A renewed generation of God's generals is marching forward. Thank God for the privilege of leadership under this mammoth umbrella."

Her interaction with the man of God, as well as the name he called her, made a lot of people pray for her in the comments section.

Reactions as lady meets Bishop Oyedepo

Beulah Salon de beauté noted:

"You are favoured ma, I pray that the same favour locate me."

Mechack Exauce added:

"Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen."

The Metamorphosis shared:

"You are blessed."

Ceeani Signatures wrote:

"Ngwanu, Reverend Success all the way."

heredoingnothing added:

"Rev Success it is henceforth."

Priscilla Apicha Mukoya said:

"You are blessed."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady impressed people online after showing 34 books written by Bishop David Oyedepo.

She shared the books on TikTok to show that she reads, after some people questioned her.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady recalled a dramatic incident from her secondary school when Bishop David Oyedepo visited.

She said the cleric arrived in a helicopter, and teachers were seen touching and kneeling before it, a moment that has since sparked reactions online.

In a separate story, Legit.ng reported that Bishop David Oyedepo shared how a woman in the United States allegedly tripped him during a church program because of her strong faith.

He said the woman later told her husband she was pregnant, and nine months later, she gave birth.

Video shows Oyedepo playfully interacting with lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Bishop David Oyedepo was seen having a light moment with a lady who was filming him at a church event.

The cleric smiled and playfully touched her camera stick as he arrived for the International Ministers Conference 2026, and the video has now gone viral online.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng