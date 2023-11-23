While Mr Ibu fights for his life on his sick bed, his wife Stella Maris has waged war on his behalf

According to viral reports, the actor's adopted daughter Jasmine and his sons have been arrested

Stella reportedly got them arrested for moving N300 million out of the donated funds for Mr Ibu's treatment

John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu's wife Stella Maris, has been at war with her stepsons and adopted daughter, Jasmine, over the millions donated for his treatment.

According to reports by actress Doris Ogala, Stella arrested Jasmine and Ibu's sons for taking N300m out of the money meant for his treatment.

Mr Ibu's wife allegedly arrests his adopted daughter Photo credit: @realiburess/@ladyjasminec

Source: Instagram

Jasmine and her team are allegedly detained at Alagbon station, Lagos, and this comes after Mr Ibu;s wife called out Jasmine, alleging fraud and embezzlement.

Doris Ogala also reported that the actor's wife had earlie rrequested that a new house be bought for her from the contributed funds for her husband's treatment.

Recall, that Legit.ng also reported that Jasmine refuted claims that she was trying to abscomd with Mr Ibu's money.

See the posts below:

Reactions to Jasmine's arrest

amagreatmind:

"Best News ever , jasmine said Ibu is his father but went to court and did court marriage with ibu's son and did visa for both of them and her son."

plasticsurgerybaddie:

"How you lay your bed is how you lie on it... It's all ibu's fault...no boundaries."

layo4sure:

"Mohbad family and Mr Ibu don become national problem,make this people shift abeg."

cooandre:

"Jasmine doesn’t have right to touch that money."

amagreatmind:

"Even if is 3million naira only does Jasmine have the right to move it?"

simply_lydyah:

"This Jasmine no get her own family???? Why is she the one controlling tinz more Dan the wife self. Hian."

alien36060:

"Am I the only one that don’t understand how a full grown woman turned to adopted daughter?"

oluwakemi._o:

"Still waiting for verydarkman to come and justify this. A whooping sum of 300m Una no Dey fear God."

Mtr Ibu's wife cries as she shows her sleeping condition

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actpr's wife Stella showed the makeshift bed of chairs that she has been sleeping on since her husband got admitted.

Mr Ibu's wife cried uncontrollably as actor, Uche Maduagwu, who shared the clip, consoled her.

Maduagwu lamented about Mr Ibu's wife's condition while caring for her husband and prayed that God would reward her for caring for him.

Source: Legit.ng