Curvy Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal trended online as a video of her in bed with an unknown man getting raunchy surfaced

The video of the actress in a very indecent position getting frisky with each other has got people talking online, with fans querying her

Some sections of the media/fans have noted that it looked like the actress was drunk during the act, and the unknown man took advantage of her

A video of popular Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal in a compromising bed situation with an unknown man leaked online.

The viral clip has sparked different reactions from many quarters online. Some didn't hold back in their criticism and have slammed the actress for allowing such a thing to happen to her and destroying her brand.

A video of Moyo Lawal in bed with a man getting raunchy leaks online. Photo credit: @moyolawalofficial/@thetattleroomng

Meanwhile, some have bashed the guy in the video for recording the actress and taking advantage of her in such a vulnerable position.

Fans give reason why Moyo Lawal was caught off guard

Famous Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut reacted to Moyo Lawal's video, noting that he wasn't impressed with the bed performance of the man.

Some fans have noted that the actress looked drunk in the video, which could be why she allowed the man to record her.

See some of the trending images from the video shared on Twitter.

Fans react to the viral leaked video of Moyo Lawal

Legit.ng has gathered some of the thoughts and comments of netizens after the story was shared on Instagram.

@foreveroladoyin:

"Watched it on telegram, and I’m speechless."

@kweenzazy9:

"She did it with so much affection for the guy."

@saent00:

"Dem Dey drop on purpose.. nothing you fit tell me."

@ms.adetola:

"Na that man e go be e sure me dieee the way he was doing sef u go don see say he get ulterior motive."

@simplyabde:

"Na we de rate these girls jare!! Dem no follow at all. Street babes and hustlers naim dem be."

@prince_ose_valsignade01:

"All of you saying obvious she was drunk … Y’all should stop that nonsense … both of them are aware of what they are doing..."

@kweenn_xo:

Na Okija shrine straight. I go table your name anything you see you collect. Like what is wrong with people."

@don.ibrahim001:

"It was obvious she was drunk while the guy was doing the video, but chai she fresh."

@oreofeoluwapo_01:

"The guy no sabi sef…very boring sx…waste of sin."

@no_limit_montana_:

"Moyo? I’m not surprised."

