The year 2023 was the year that a number of Nigerian celebrities took their love lives to another level

To the joy of fans, top stars came out as being married in 2023 or openly celebrating their union for others to see

From Davido to Temi Otedola, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some Nigerian celebrity marriages that took place in 2023

Love is a beautiful thing, and it usually means so much when a person has found their soul mate to spend the rest of their lives with.

It is also no longer news that people in the public eye sometimes have a tough time finding genuine love. Interestingly, this was not the case for some celebrities in 2023.

Some top Nigerian stars from both the music and movie industries took their love lives to the next level by finally making things official and tying the knot.

Made Kuti, Frodd and some other Nigerian celebrities got married in 2023. Photos: @madekuti, @callme_frodd, @ekene_umenwa

Legit.ng will be taking a look at some Nigerian celebrities who got married and made their unions public in 2023.

1. Davido opens up about marrying Chioma

It was with great joy that fans received the news of DMW boss, Davido’s marriage to Chioma. The celebrity couple had been known to trend online over their relationship, with some netizens wondering if it would ever lead to marriage.

Well, Davido put an end to those thoughts on April 30, 2023, when he shared a photo from his court wedding with Chioma. While the real date of their marriage was not disclosed, many fans were excited to see that the couple made things official after the ups and downs they had been through together.

2. BBNaija star Frodd weds his bae Chioma

Another celebrity couple that lit up social media with the news of their marriage was BBNaija star, Frodd and his wife, Chioma. On February 18, 2023, the couple held their traditional marriage ceremony. A series of photos and videos from the event went viral on social media, showing top personalities like Obi Cubana and more that were in attendance.

3. Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi announce they are a married couple

Nigerian celebrity couple, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi are known to keep things private and only reveal the things they want others to know about them. It all started when the billionaire’s daughter posted one of Mr Eazi's music projects and referred to him as her husband.

Shortly after that, the music star celebrated Femi Otedola on his birthday and called him his father-in-law. In a different post, Temi showed off her initials on one of her customised luggage that read TOA for Temi Otedola Ajibade.

4. Actress Ekene Umenwa takes over social media with her wedding

Nollywood actress Ekene Umemwa became even more of a public figure after she tied the knot with filmmaker Alex Kleaton in Benin City, Edo state, in November 2023. A number of top celebrities stormed the occasion, including James Brown, Destiny Etiko, Eve Esin, Ruby Ojiakor and more. Another highlight from the occasion was the video that showed how the bride knelt down to greet and hug gospel singer, Moses Bliss. This sparked a heated debate on social media and trended for days.

5. Singer Made Kuti and Inedoye melt hearts with their love story

One of the most talked about celebrity weddings that took place in 2023 was when Afrobeat pioneer Fela's grandson, Made Kuti, got married to the love of his life, Inedoye. The young couple had many people wishing for their kind of love when videos from their wedding showed how smitten they were by each other.

6. Patrick Doyle traditionally marries new partner after parting ways with Ireti Doyle

Popular Nigerian actor and broadcaster, Patrick Doyle, showed fans that it was never too late to get another chance at love when he tied the knot traditionally with his new wife, Funmilayo, on December 15, 2023. Recall that the movie star used to be married to popular actress Ireti Doyle before they parted ways.

The Nigerian celebrity couples that got married in 2023 are enough proof to some fans that there’s still genuine love to be found at the right time. You may not have been so lucky with love in 2023, hopefully, 2024 will make you smile.

