A young lady has opened up about her faith as she openly denounced Christianity

In her TikTok post, she explained that she has had some experiences with Christians

She pointed out the different reasons why she stopped believing in the popular religion

As millions of people continue to take their religious lives very seriously and work on their relationship with God, a young lady has dumped Christianity and given 10 reasons to back her decision.

She detailed her reasons in a series of posts she shared on her social media page, which contained a list of points and explanations for each of them.

Lady trends online after openly rejecting Christianity in viral TikTok post. Photo Source: TikTok/@n0va.nay

Source: TikTok

Lady denounces Christianity

@n0va.nay also pointed out several things she observed about Christians in the post she made on her TikTok page.

Listing the reasons she left Christianity, she wrote:

"1. Favouritism"

"What makes *you* so special that God would help you find a new job but not save a sick child? Why does God “not play about you” but not the homeless woman on the street that you walk past every day and ignore?"

"2. Inconsistencies"

"The inconsistencies in the Bible are heavily ignored or reconciled. The cherry-picking of verses to suit an agenda is insanely hypocritical and yet it’s done all the time."

"3. It preys on the vulnerable"

"I find most Christians are only Christian because they’re hurting or have gone through some trauma that is hard to heal from. I can’t knock religion for being a comfort but I absolutely can recognise a pattern."

"4. Christianity cannot withstand critical thinking."

"Ask too many questions and eyebrows raise. "Lean not on your own understanding" is a cop-out. Also, Christians always say we can't know God fully when faced with hard questions but claim to know God fully when they're praising him..."

"5. Misogyny"

"No-brainer really, this religion was created by men and for men. To consistently keep women in a subm.issive role and strip them of autonomy is not anything I will subscribe to."

Young lady denounces Christianity, gives reasons for her decision. Photo Source: TikTok/@n0va.nay

Source: TikTok

@n0va.nay spoke further in her post, explaining that she believes many people wouldn't be Christians if there were no hell, and that the fear of hell is what made some people become Christians.

She continued:

"6. Fear"

"Christianity is a fear-based religion. If you took away hell, rapture, being denied etc., I guarantee most people wouldn’t be Christian. Pascal’s wager has done a number on the human psyche."

"7. Heaven"

"Heaven doesn’t sound like a reward. Why would the streets be paved with gold when we’ve been told not to obsess over worldly things? Why would I want to spend an eternity worshipping an egotistic God? No thanks."

"8. Slavery"

"Christianity was forced on African countries while erasing indigenous practices (and people!). So much so that these practices have been so demonised and outlawed that African & Caribbean people fear and hate their own spiritual cultures. Why does everyone else worship gods that look like them except for us?"

"9. Low spiritual self-esteem"

"I am not a servant, a wretch, unclean or a sinner. The songs, the preaching, the scripture and declaring “I’m nothing without God” is low spiritual self-esteem. YOU ARE UNDER SPELLS!!"

"10. Christians."

"8/10 times I meet a Christian they are genuinely insufferable. They give terrible advice and the cognitive dissonance is insane to witness. It’s crazy how thin the line is between being heavily religious and being mentally ill."

Reactions as young lady dumps Christianity

Shemoji stressed:

"I never thought of Pascals wager in the lens of being fear based but it makes sense. The idea that im better off believing than not just to be safe."

𝓢𝓾𝓷𝓷𝔂 wrote:

"My family was asked to leave a church when I was a teenager because I was asking too many questions about the Christianity. I was told that I had the devil in me, for asking questions."

Angel added:

"The more I studied it, the less I believed."

The Poor Righteous Teacher

Point #3 Growing up as Jehovahs witness, we were encouraged to seek people who were at their most vulnerable state, so we can teach the bible and convince them that they NEED jehovah to live.."

Keeri added:

"Watched "God's Not Dead" when I was in high school and thought it was amazing, until the ending scene which left me feeling so uncomfortable iykyk."

This isn't even the tip of the iceberg of the times that my mental health struggles, dysfunctional home or trauma was weaponised to "pull me closer to God"."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady became popular online after she said she left Christianity. She said she does not need Jesus Christ anymore and shared a video about it. She also said her life became better after leaving the church.

Young lady trends after openly denouncing Christianity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady went viral online after openly speaking against Christianity and revealing that she no longer believes in Jesus Christ.

In the video, she claimed that her life became better after leaving the Christian faith, and her statements sparked massive reactions from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng