Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has been in the news a lot over the last few days because of a leaked private video of herself and a man

Moyo, in an official statement shared on her social media page, finally clarifies how the said leaked clip got out

She noted in her statement that the man in the video was her fiance, and they were supposed to get married

Embattled Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has finally come out to address the recently trended leaked video of herself in bed with an unknown man.

In a statement shared on her social media pages, Moyo Lawal noted that the said man was her ex, whom she was supposed to get married to before things crashed between them.

Photos of Moyo Lawal as she addresses leaked tape scandal. Photo credit: @moyolawalofficial

Source: Instagram

Lawal shared that the video was made out of love and for private use, not public consumption.

Moyo threatens to sue who leaked her tape

The actress said the leaked video breached her personal boundaries and wouldn't stop at anything to bring the culprits to justice.

Moyo also took time to speak about her private life as regards relationships. She said the leaked tape trending hits her funny because she has always maintained a strict policy about her sexuality.

The movie star noted that she used to be celibate at some point, and this trending clip is a huge stain on her person.

Moyo further declared that this would be the first and only time she would publicly talk about the leaked tape.

Read an excerpt of Moyo's statement below:

"This is my first and only statement concerning this incident, please . Thank you for your continuous support."

See the full details of Moyo Lawal's statement below:

Moyo Lawal reacts to leaked video of her in bed with unknown man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that hours after Moyo's video leaked and became the bane of discussion on social media, the movie star summoned courage as she reacted to the viral video.

The actress shared a photo of herself in custom looking like a tattered old woman but was seen holding a pestle.

In truth, what Moyo intended to convey with this photo was unknown, but many of her fans noted that they stand in solidarity with her.

Source: Legit.ng