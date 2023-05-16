Seun Kuti has been in the news for days after a video of him assaulting police officer went viral

The singer has been arrested, and from indications, he is being treated without preference, like a common offender

A photo of Kuti seated on the floor with other offenders at the stations has sparked reactions among netizens

Controversial Nigerian singer and activist, Seun Kuti’s arrest continued to make headlines after he physically assaulted a policeman,

In a new development following the arrest, the singer was seen being treated like a common offender without regard for his celebrity status.

Netizens react to photo of Seun Kuti in detention Photo credit: @bigbirdkuti/@ogundamisi

Source: Instagram

In the photo, which has made the rounds online, Kuti was seen seated among other offenders on the bare floor, humbled, despite how hard he bragged.

Netizens react to Seun Kuti's photo

@Capt_SmithA:

"He thinks he’s Fela."

@woldezzy:

"For optics right? we all know he'll be out in no time."

@YettyO_JP:

"See what this boy did to himself!!! I dey tear them slap "

@hurricaneXYX:

"I happy die. Look how the idiot is humble. I started hating him when he dissed wizkid’s Grammy award. I hope he rots in jail."

@kolom29:

"This is how the police treat a Nigerian whose case is under investigation!!. I wonder what will happen if he is convicted. Seun Kuti already been published by police despite been still innocent."

@faristwits:

"I'm so happy to see this picture wallahi "

@Kpanti_mama01:

"I trust Nigerian police to make this guy regret "

@bizzleosikoya:

"when they want to match energy, but their guys still assaulting citizens daily for no reason."

@Darrykk:

"This is good for him. Next time, he will learn how to manage his temperament."

Peter Okoye and Police PRO trade words over Seun Kuti saga

Peter Okoye waded into the Seun Kuti saga that has taken over social media and traded words with the state's police spokesman.

Kuti assaulted a police officer, and the video sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In a series of tweets, Peter and the Lgos state police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, tried to prove a point in favour of the assaulted policeman and Seun Kuti.

Source: Legit.ng