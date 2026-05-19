Governor Makinde clarifies status of ₦7.7 billion surveillance aircraft project amid security concerns

Aircraft currently in final assembly and testing with Nigerian Air Force, set for operational launch by end of June

Makinde invites public inspection of project to address transparency and criticism over deployment timeline

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has addressed concerns over the whereabouts and operational status of the state’s ₦7.7 billion surveillance aircraft project, following public criticism linked to recent security challenges in parts of the state.

The governor explained that the aircraft were not missing, but were currently undergoing final assembly and testing with the Nigerian Air Force in Lagos.

Oyo Gov Finally Speaks on Whereabouts of 7.7bn Surveillance Aircraft Shortly After School Attack

Source: Facebook

Aircraft undergoing final assembly in Lagos

Makinde stated that the surveillance platforms had already arrived in Nigeria and were being worked on by engineers as part of the final stage of deployment.

He added that the equipment, which is being handled in collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force, is expected to be fully operational in the coming weeks.

According to him, the delay was due to technical assembly processes being carried out by specialists from the manufacturer.

Makinde: ‘They should be in operation before end of June’

The governor expressed confidence that the project would soon be completed and deployed for security operations across the state and neighbouring border areas.

“They’ve arrived in the country as of today. They are with the Nigerian Air Force and are being assembled in Lagos. The manufacturer’s engineers from China arrived about three days ago, and they will need roughly two weeks to complete the work. I can say conclusively that those surveillance aircraft should be in operation on or before the end of June,” he said.

He added that the project was intended to strengthen surveillance along border communities and improve rapid response to security threats.

“We were proactive because we wanted to monitor the boundary between Oyo and Kwara, and also the international border area. However, we did not anticipate the security situation escalating at this time,” he noted.

Oyo govt invites public verification of project

Makinde further stated that the state government was open to inspection of the project by interested parties.

“If anybody is interested, we can always arrange for them to visit the Nigerian Air Force base in Lagos to see the work that is ongoing,” he said.

Reacting, aide to FCT minister Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, said:

"Probably what Governor Makinde bought was a kind of DRONE. It was purchased since in July 2025. But close to one year after, it is still at the Air Force base in Lagos, and the Governor didn't remember to tell the people of Oyo State anything until the terrorists attack in Oriire LG happened. N7.7bn Oyo State money invested over to protect the citizens lying UNUSED in Lagos since July last year! Just the way he has kept the N30bn he received from the FG as compensation for the victims of the January 2024 Ibadan explosion. This same Seyi Makinde will mount podium and be talking about Operation Wetie!"

Oyo attack: Tinubu speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has condemned the “barbaric” killing of one of the teachers abducted from the Esiele community in Oyo state.

The president pledged that his administration will support state governments which have set up security outfits to safeguard their people from the terrorists bent on disrupting Nigeria's peace.

Source: Legit.ng