Pep Guardiola has spoken about his future after Arsenal were crowned the 2025/26 Premier League champions

Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth means the Gunners have won their first league title in 22 years

Guardiola is reportedly leaving Manchester City at the end of this season after 10 successful years in charge

Pep Guardiola has spoken about his future after Arsenal were crowned the 2025/26 Premier League champions following Manchester City’s draw at Bournemouth.

Manchester City needed to beat Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium to drag the Premier League title race to the final day, but failed to do so.

Pep Guardiola speaks about his future after losing the Premier League title. Photo by Eddie Keogh.

Source: Getty Images

Eli Junior Kroupi opened the scoring for the Cherries in the 39th minute, and they held on to the lead until Erling Haaland equalised in the 95th minute.

Haaland’s goal was not enough, and Arsenal were confirmed as Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years since the 2004 Invincibles.

Arsenal fans erupted into celebrations across the world and on social media as their 22-year wait for the league title ended under Mikel Arteta.

Guardiola speaks about his future

According to The Athletic, Guardiola will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after 10 successful years at the Etihad, but the Spaniard did not give anything away after losing the title.

“I can say I have one more year of contract. I’m in a position I’ve had for many, many years. It’s always from my experience, when you announce during the competition, it’s a bad result,” he said via The Independent.

“The first person I have to talk to is my chairman. We decide when we finish the season, we’ll see and we’ll talk. It’s as simple as that, and after that, we’ll make the decision. I will not tell you here because I have to talk with my chairman, my players and my staff.”

The report added that former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca, who resigned in January, will take over from Pep and has agreed a three-year contract.

Haaland looks forward to next season

City forward Haaland has immediately put behind this season and urged the club to use this as a motivation to return even bigger next season.

Erling Haaland looks forward to next season after Manchester City lost Premier League title. Photo by Michael Steele.

Source: Getty Images

“In the end, every game in the Premier League is difficult. We tried. It wasn’t enough,” he told City Studios after the draw.

“The whole Club should use this as motivation now. We should be angry, we should feel a fire inside our belly because it’s not good enough.

“It’s gone two years now, it feels like forever. We’re going to do everything we can, everyone who will be here next season, to win the league.”

Mysterious cat predicted Bournemouth vs Man City

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos correctly predicted the outcome of the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Man City.

The feline oracle predicted a draw, which Erling Haaland’s late strike confirmed and handed the Gunners their first league title in 22 years.

Source: Legit.ng