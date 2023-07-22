Anita Brown, the pregnant American side-chic of Nigerian singer Davido, has yet again stirred a major rift online as she drops a new single

The controversial American entrepreneur recently became a social media sensation after she took to Instagram to reveal that she was pregnant for Nigerian singer Davido

Since her public announcement, Anita has constantly called out the singer, bashing him daily, noting that he manipulated her and she has dropped a new song to corroborate her stories

Pregnant controversial American social media influencer, businesswoman and adult filmstar Anita Brown doesn't seem set to stop her attacks on Afrobeat singer, Davido anytime soon.

The adult film star has taken her attacks on the Nigerian singer to a new level as she releases a diss track dedicated to the OBO.

Davido's Anita Brown has sparked reactions online as she releases a diss track to drag the singer and his wife, Chioma. Photo credit: @ninathelite/@chefchi/@davido

Source: Instagram

Anita shared clips of herself in the studio as she released snippets of the song on her page. She also disclosed that the new song is titled "Womanizer."

The serial entrepreneur talked about her numerous escapades with the Nigerian singer and how he lied to her severally, hiding his marital status from her.

Anita also disclosed in her sample snippets that the new track would be dropped with a new video.

Listen to Anita Brown's new song diss Davido:

See the reactions that Anita Brown's diss track sparked online

@lili_jimokun:

"Imagine her child grows up to see all this nonsense she’s doing Nawa."

@temmytayogp:

"Make we no lie he be like the song wan dey sound good ooo."

@jaythekking:

"Nigerians go still go stream the song carry am enter number 1."

@rockamintv:

"Who else thinks this lady ain’t that pretty???"

@officialstainless:

"Na ashawo u do , and u Dey drag the man like dis , what if na u be the wife?"

@bola_bugatti_:

"All I know is she will make him pay through his nose when the child is born. Desperate women like this full yankee , and they know American govt will cut the man wings. Child support no be childs."

@esther_nmesomachukwu:

"All cheating men deserve Anita including you gossip mill."

@officialbouya:

"Agbako Gidi ree o ."

@solution_creator:

"nawa oh the hurstle is real chai."

@chi_4_real:

"This girl is clearly the weapon formed against David."

@tkinzystar:

"Aunty trying to build her career with Davido. I blame Nigerians with their aploko. Now she think she’s a star."

@tiannahsplacempire:

"Agbako 101 ."

Davido’s pregnant side chick, Anita Brown alleges, calls her collateral damage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Anita Brown has held the Nigerian media space spellbound over the last few days since she came all out gun blazing, revealing that she was pregnant for ace Afrobeat superstar, Davido.

The outspoken swimsuit model has continued to stir public attention after she accused Davido of impregnating her and tried to make her remove it.

Anita Brown has taken her attack on the singer a nudge higher after announcing that she was set to come to Nigeria soon. She went on to call out DMW signee and Davido's close pal Peruzzi.

