Over the course of 2023, a couple of top celebrities made their debut as parents, bringing joy and excitement to fans around the world

Notable figures such as Stan Nze, Mercy Chinwo, Adeniyi Johnson, and other first-time parents welcomed little ones into their households

Meanwhile, seasoned parents like BBNaija Tobi, singer Portable, and a few others expanded their families, providing their firstborns with siblings

The year 2023 is gradually ending, and one cannot help but reminisce about some of the beautiful babies that celebrities welcomed.

Legit.ng brings you the delightful bundles of joy that captured the spotlight from the beginning to the end of the year.

Celebrities who gave birth this year Credit: @davidi, @stannze, @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

1. Comedian Cute Abiola and wife welcome first child in Saudi Arabia

Nigerian online comedian Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, best known as Cute Abiola, and his wife, Khudrah Mosunmola, had their first child this year.

The couple announced the birth on June 23 while in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage.

Releasing cute photos of the child's hand on Instagram, the comic man also disclosed that their bundle of joy was a boy while stating his natal title as Alhaji.

2. Actress Abiola Adebayo, husband welcome their first child via surrogate

Yoruba movie star Biola Adebayo and her husband, Oluwaseyi Akinrinde, welcomed their first child, a boy, in April through surrogacy.

Biola was the second Nigerian celebrity to have had a child through surrogacy, after Ini Edo made headlines in December 2021 with the arrival of her daughter via surrogacy.

3. Portable welcomes baby boy with actress Ashabi Simple

In June, Nigerian street pop singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, welcomed his fifth child with his third baby mama, actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde, known as Ashabi.

The Yoruba movie star took to social media to share the exciting news on her Instagram page while tagging the Zazu crooner in the post.

4. Comedian Teju Babyface welcomes baby girl

The month of October also saw the arrival of Teju Babyface and wife Tobi's third child, a baby girl. Babyface has jabbed that this was going to be his last child after he had previously welcomed a set of twins in 2012.

5. Adeniyi Johnson and wife welcome twins after seven years

After seven years of marriage, Nollywood stars Adeniyi Johnson and Oluwaseyi Edun welcomed twins in February.

On his own Instagram, Adeniyi announced the arrival of his twin sons with a photo of his hands holding his babies.

The actor thanked God for the arrival of his double blessings after waiting for seven years.

6. Gospel singer Tim Godfrey and wife welcome first child

Nigerian gospel artist Tim Godfrey and his wife, Erica Jones, became proud parents with the birth of their firstborn baby girl.

Still, in February, the musician shared the happy news with an image from their maternity shoot and thanked God for his "bundle of joy."

7. Comedian Ajebo welcomes third child with wife Uchechi

Still in the month of February, popular comedian Emeka Erem, best known as Ajebo, and his wife, Uche Erem, welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

The content creator revealed that they had named their third child Naetochukwu Erem.

8. Actor Jigan Babaoja calls himself “baba for the girls” as he welcomes third child

Congratulatory messages rushed in for Yourba actor Jigan Baba Oja after he welcomed a new bouncing baby girl with his wife, Yetunde Kazeem.

The actor, unable to contain his excitement, took to social media to inform netizens of his self-proclaimed title as “Baba for the girls” for the newest addition to his family.

9. Big Brother Naija star Maria Chike welcomes baby boy with partner

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star Maria Chike Benjamin welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend, Kevin. The couple announced the good news on Instagram on Tuesday, October 3.

Maria shared a photo of her holding her newborn son and revealed that his name was Leonardo AmaraNna Anene.

10. Nollywood stars Stan Nze and wife Blessing welcome first child

Nollywood power couple Blessing and Stan Nze took to social media to announce the heartwarming news of their newest addition to the family, with a beautiful name, Jayden Chimebuka.

The actors added sweet warmth to the timeline with a tender moment, showcasing them cradling their precious newborn’s tiny hand nestled in theirs.

11. BBNaija's Tobi Bakre and wife welcome their second child.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tobi Bakre and his wife Anu welcomed their second child together in September.

The excited new dad took to social media to announce that he was now a girl dad after his first child being a boy.

While his wife, Anu, was receiving care from a nurse, the reality TV star posted a video of himself dancing in the hospital room and expressing his happiness. He went on to celebrate his wife, as well as friends and family who stood by them.

12. Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer welcome second child

Olakunle Churchill, the estranged husband of Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh, welcomed his second child with his second wife, Rosy Meurer.

Churchill announced the wonderful news on his social media page on October 22, stating that his family had welcomed a baby girl.

The announcement, however, surprised netizens, who were unaware of the pregnancy because it was kept private on social media.

13. Uche Ogbodo and Bobby Maris welcome baby boy after expecting twins

Nollywood star Uche Ogbodo happily announced the birth of her son after expecting twins.

Legit.ng reported that the actress had announced on social media that she was expecting twins before she finally gave birth to a baby boy.

She shared the news and the first photo of herself holding her newborn baby boy, whom they named IfeanyiChukwu Xavier Ugwoegbu

14. Comedian Funnybone welcomes first child with wife

Nigerian comedian Stanley Chibuna, better known by his stage name FunnyBone, announced on Sunday, October 7, the birth of his first child.

The comic man bragged about his new baby girl, Zimchikachim, on Instagram, where he shared the good news with fans and well-wishers.

15. Phyno welcomes first child with his wife

Nigerian singer Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, best known as Phyno, excitedly announced the birth of his first child.

The rapper, known for his fluent Igbo rap music style, took to his official Instagram page to share the good news while showing off the adorable kid.

The rapper, who had been on a brief vacation from music, stated that he "took some time off to be a father."

16. Actress Aolat welcomes first after a stillbirth or miscarriage

Despite facing numerous challenges, fast-rising actress Ayonimofe Onibiyo, better known as Aolat, welcomed her second child.

Aolat had a stillbirth, a miscarriage and was on the verge of losing her precious bundle of joy due to a fibroid problem.

The mother of two opened up about the nine months of pain she endured due to fibroid and how most of her time was spent bedridden.

17. Mercy Chinwo and husband welcome first child

The lyrical evangelist spurred excitement with the manner she used to announce the arrival of her first issue.

In a heartwarming post made on her page on October 28, Mercy unveiled her baby bump to announce the arrival of her child with a music video, You Do This One.

18. Afrobeats star Davido and wife Chioma welcome twins in the US

Afrobeats international sensation David Adeleke, better known as Davido, shared an exceptional moment of delight with his wife, Chioma, when they welcomed twins in the United States.

In a viral video on October 13, the couple was shown grinning with joy while cuddling their twins, a boy and a girl.

Source: Legit.ng