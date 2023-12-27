Legit.ng has wrapped up its annual Reader's Choice Awards, allowing its esteemed audience to cast their votes for their favourite artists in various categories

Legit.ng has concluded its yearly reader's choice award, where its reputable audience gets to vote for their favourite artist in various categories.

The poll conducted by the esteemed platform on the best celebrity activist for the year saw the popular skitmaker Adebowale "Debo" Adedayo, best known as Mr Macaroni, emerge as the winner with a 59% score, with a long gap for the second spot occupied by Iyabo Ojo, who had 18%; Tonto Dikeh took the third spot with 16%; followed by Falz with 7%.

2023 has been a rollercoaster of events, with these nominated celebrities playing their parts to ensure law and order in society.

Mr Macaroni was very vocal during the 2023 elections and warned youths against selling their votes and Permanent Voter Cards to politicians.

Iyabo was also actively invaded in the past elections, as she joined Nigerians to demand fairness online and shade her colleagues who collected money to campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

After that, the actress also demanded justice for the late Nigerian singer Mohbad.

Nigerian singer Folarin Falana, through his songs and social media pages, has continued to fight the government and its electoral practices.

Nigerian actress and politician Tonto Dikeh is another active force in the fight against inhumanity. In April 2023, the acclaimed actress stood by her colleague and close friend, Empress Njamah, as she bravely confronted her blackmailer.

She also joined her colleague Iyabo Ojo in the fight to ensure that the people behind the tragic passing of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad were brought to justice.

