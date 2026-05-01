Peter Obi or Atiku? Primate Ayodele Mentions Who Would Win ADC Presidential Ticket for 2027 Election
- Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has prophesied that Atiku Abubakar will secure the ADC presidential ticket with international backing
- Peter Gregory Obi confirmed his candidacy for the 2027 general elections, urging unity within the ADC coalition
- For the upcoming elections, the ADC aims to form a united opposition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has said that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket will be won by Atiku Abubakar.
In a recent statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele claimed that the former vice president and the ADC coalition are receiving international support.
He said:
“The (ADC) ticket is for Atiku, and they are getting international support."
Primate Ayodele added:
"The northerners don’t want to hear the All Progressives Congress (APC) anymore, nor do they want a peaceful election. They don’t want to see that APC won anywhere, and that’s why if President Bola Tinubu loses, all the governors in the party will also lose.”
Peter Obi running for president
In February, Atiku’s former right-hand man, Peter Obi, again declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election.
Speaking while campaigning for an ADC candidate in Abuja, the former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate told supporters:
“I am involved and contesting the coming election as number one.”
Since joining the ADC, Obi’s supporters, including members of the Obidient movement, have been urging the party to make him its presidential flagbearer ahead of the 2027 election. However, ADC spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi cautioned party supporters against inflammatory rhetoric, emphasising the need to prioritise unity as the party builds toward future elections.
Messrs Atiku and Obi are members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition and are poised to square off in the party’s presidential primaries later in 2026. Others who have indicated interest in the ADC ticket include former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, ex-banker Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.
ADC preaches united opposition front
Ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, several high-profile former political officeholders from different parties officially unveiled the ADC coalition in July 2025. The move, they said, is aimed at forming a strong opposition front to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next presidential race. The ADC was originally founded in 2005.
According to David Mark, a former Senate president and now the national chairman of the party, the coalition seeks to “save Nigeria’s democracy and prevent Nigeria from becoming a one-party state.”
Read more on ADC coalition:
- 2027 election: ADC responds to rumours INEC refused to recognise David Mark's new leadership
- 2027 election: Did Senator Abdulaziz Yar'Adua dump APC for ADC? Lawmaker speaks out
- 2027 election: ADC speaks as Rabiu Kwankwaso reportedly considers joining party
Jonathan reportedly discussing with ADC
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the ADC said the party had been holding discreet talks with former President Goodluck Jonathan over a possible presidential run in the 2027 elections.
A principal member of the ADC disclosed that the party had been holding talks with Jonathan to join its platform.
Asked if the former president would be given an automatic presidential ticket, the ADC chieftain said the party had not decided on that.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.