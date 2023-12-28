Nigerian singer Davido ended the year by putting a huge smile on his cousin Folashade's face

Folashade, who is also his staff, received an expensive watch, a reward for her hard work throughout the year

The video of the gift presentation, however, sparked mixed reactions among netizens online

2023 was an overall great year for Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and a recent video online confirms this.

In the clip shared by a jeweller on Instagram, Davido, who had just picked up his expensive necklace and bracelet, bought a gift for his cousin, Shade.

According to the singer, who was recently in Warri, Shade is his most trusted staff, and he rewarded her with a diamond Cartier wristwatch.

In the clip, Davido presented the gift to an excited Shade on behalf of his label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

She also expressed how much she loves her cousin as she thanked him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Davido and his cousin

Many people were confused that the singer, who his daughter, Imade, recently called out, referred to his cousin as his staff.

Read some comments sighted below:

thatfairsam_:

"Which one be staff member no be him cousin be that?"

forbs_zhilah:

"A whole Governor Daughter, nain u call staff member. Lol."

thisisdammie:

"Clout yi nonni. Governor daughter, shade bought watch for herself, both you & the cloutina David dey call am staff."

ezemoney67:

"She works for OBO and there's nothing wrong with keeping family and company tight,congrats my sister and thanks to Davido also thanks to 30Bg family."

beylaryrdk:

"Everything shinning even without flashlight on E CHOKE CHOKE."

dagreeton7:

"Well deserved our cousin Queen."

