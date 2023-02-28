After waiting for what seemed like an eternity, popular actor Adeniyi Johnson and his wife are finally parents

The movie star took to social media with a photo of the hands of his twins as he announced to the world that their wait for seven years was not in vain

Johnson thanked God for giving him the best birthday gift as netizens congratulated him and his wife

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Congratulations are in order for popular Nollywood couple Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun, aka Shai, as they become first-time parents.

Johnson took to his Instagram page with a photo showing off the tiny hands of not one but two babies.

Adeniyi Johnson and wife become parents after 7 years Photo credit: @adeniyijohnson

Source: Instagram

The couple now has a set of twins after waiting and hoping on God for seven years.

In his caption, Adeniyi Johnson gave all glory to God as he revealed that the children came as a birthday gift to him from God.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He also thanked his wife, Shai for giving him their beautiful children.

"HALLELUYHA!!! LATEST TWINS DAD IN TOWN…..My wife and I waited for Seven years … GOD IS INDEED GOD… He planned it as a birthday gift for me … Friends, Family, Fans, well wishers and Associates I am happy and pleased to announce to you all that I am the latest TWINS DAD!!! My wife is doing fine and Ibeji are doing great… THANK YOU ALL!!! ❤️"

"THANK YOU @i_am_shai for these beautiful kids .. God keep and protect them for us .. I LOVE YOU BABY ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate the latest parents in town

kunleremiofficial:

"Congratulations blessing baba ibeji."

omowunmi_dada:

"Awwwwww congratulations to you and @i_am_shai . God is indeed good"

mydemartins:

"CONGRATS To My Family & I ❤️❤️❤️"

jjcskillz:

"Congratulations Welcome to the geng God bless you and your family."

woliagba_ayoajewole:

"Awwwwwnnn this is beautiful oooo. Congratulations to you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

hakeemeffect:

"This is Huge❤️❤️❤️Congratulations to you guys..... Baba Ibeji"

starboytemidayo:

"Wowwwww.. Latest Baba Ibeji. God bless and keep them all for us "

Bimbo Success welcomes daughter a year after having twins

Popular Nigerian actress, Bimbo Success, welcomed a newborn baby girl to the joy of fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video compilation of her different pregnancy photos and accompanied the clip with a song praising God for changing her story and not letting people mock her.

The movie star was childless for many years after her marriage before she eventually gave birth to twin boys and a daughter a year later.

Source: Legit.ng