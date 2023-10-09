Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has now welcomed her third child, a baby boy, to the joy of fans

The movie star took to social media to share the great news of her and her husband’s second child together

Uche Ogbodo’s child delivery came shortly after she had alerted fans about expecting twin babies

Popular Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo has now given birth to a baby boy to the joy of her many fans on social media.

The Nollywood star took to her official Instagram page to announce that she and her husband have welcomed their second child together.

Fans celebrate as actress Uche Ogbodo welcomes son with husband. Photos: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Uche Ogbodo, who is now a mother of three, shared lovely maternity photos online to accompany the great news. She also posted a snap showing her newborn son’s hands.

Recall that the actress had recently announced on social media that she was expecting twins before she finally gave birth to a baby boy.

In the caption of her announcement post, she gushed over her newborn son and revealed his name. She also noted that she is still a mother of twins.

She wrote:

“My Son IfeanyiChukwu Xavier Ugwoegbu Is Here! My Son Clothed in Rainbows , He is My Everything ❤️.

Thank you my King Of Kings , You are Full of Wonders , your name Alone is Power!

For what you have Done! We have no Questions , no Regrets, Only thanksgiving to you the Giver of Life . Still #mamaejima.”

See her post below:

See more of Uche Ogbodo’s baby bump photos below:

Congratulations pour in for Uche Ogbodo and she and husband welcome 2nd child

The news of Uche Ogbodo’s childbirth was met with celebration on social media. Many of her fans and celebrity colleagues took to her comment section to rejoice with her.

Read some of their comments below:

stannze:

“Awwwwww UCHE this is so beautiful. Congratulations on the new addition to the family.”

Destinyetikoofficial:

“Wow, a big congratulations sis.”

bobbymaris:

“The universe is mythical , believe and it will happen ! Even if they don’t like it ! Ike ka Ike ! Welcome my son!”

iamlucyedet:

“Wooow congrats mama.”

Chinasastica:

“Congratulations dear we praise the King of kings.”

rolemodel711:

“Wow. Finally. congratulations to you and your family, well done.”

Patrick_d_don:

“My paddyyyyyyyyyyyy congratulations goddess.”

Christabelegbenya:

“Congratulations my strong woman, he no easy.”

