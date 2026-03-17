Femi Otedola Breaks Silence Amid Viral Rumours Of Marriage Crisis With Wife Nana
- Netizens pointed out that the billionaire couple are no longer following each other on social media, leading to heavy whispers about a possible split
- Fans noticed that the business mogul omitted his wife from his recent Mother’s Day tributes, choosing instead to celebrate his daughters
- Otedola has shared a cryptic video message, emphasising his current state of mind while the internet bakes in curiosity
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Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has found himself at the centre of online discussions following claims that his marriage to his wife, Nana Otedola, may be experiencing a rough patch.
The speculation began after social media users noticed that the couple no longer followed each other on their respective platforms.
A screenshot making the rounds online appeared to confirm the observation, prompting several interpretations about the state of their relationship.
For many observers, the discovery raised eyebrows, especially given the couple’s long-standing marriage and relatively private family life.
Speculation trails Femi, Nana Otedola’s marriage as they unfollow each other: “Trouble in paradise?”
The conversation gained more attention after Otedola’s activity on Mother’s Day.
Instead of celebrating his wife publicly, the billionaire chose to honour his three daughters and his own mother.
While some saw nothing unusual in the gesture, others viewed the omission as a possible sign that things may not be as smooth between the couple.
Amid the growing conversation, Otedola appeared to respond in his own subtle way.
Rather than issuing a statement, the billionaire shared a video of himself enjoying a vacation in the Maldives.
In the clip posted on Instagram, he was seen cycling leisurely under bright sunshine, appearing relaxed and unbothered.
Accompanying the video was a caption that read:
“Out of office, on this sunny Monday in the Maldives. Happiness is free⛱️ … F.Ote”
Watch Femi Otedola's video below:
Reactions trail Femi Otedola's video
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:
@olatubosunrotimi shared:
"Life is simple and easy, enjoy every moment, GOD bless you"
@opeyemifamakin wrote:
"Hold wine glass first. i want to check something"
@clintonodumah shared:
"The bicycle is gold plated.. Your happiness is expensive sir"
@godsentizinyon stated:
"Nigerians in Diaspora, you can now find a partner that rides bicycles for fun like Sir @femiotedola 🙌$ . Check out @kupendoafricandating . Safe and secure for finding Love"
@adetona_davies wrote:
"I’ve traveled to twenty two Countries of the World singing with my box guitar on the streets, restaurants, churches and occasions in Africa and Europe in the past 35yrs of my life! Looking back as I am 58yrs now, I felt so fulfilled! WE SHOULD LABOUR TO BE FINANCIALLY STABLE BUT NOT AT THE SACRIFICE OF WHAT WE LOVE OR PASSIONATE MOST! Live should be enjoy all through life and not at old age!"
Femi Otedola's daughter shares gym plan
Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Cuppy stated she would give the gym as many chances as she gave her relationship.
The disc jockey made this known while sharing her New Year’s plans with her fans on social media.
Fans took to the comment section to react to the post, considering what she had been through in her relationship.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.