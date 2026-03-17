Netizens pointed out that the billionaire couple are no longer following each other on social media, leading to heavy whispers about a possible split

Fans noticed that the business mogul omitted his wife from his recent Mother’s Day tributes, choosing instead to celebrate his daughters

Otedola has shared a cryptic video message, emphasising his current state of mind while the internet bakes in curiosity

Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has found himself at the centre of online discussions following claims that his marriage to his wife, Nana Otedola, may be experiencing a rough patch.

The speculation began after social media users noticed that the couple no longer followed each other on their respective platforms.

Femi Otedola and his wife, Nana, are reportedly no longer following each other on social media. Photos: Nana/Femi Otedola.

Source: Instagram

A screenshot making the rounds online appeared to confirm the observation, prompting several interpretations about the state of their relationship.

For many observers, the discovery raised eyebrows, especially given the couple’s long-standing marriage and relatively private family life.

The conversation gained more attention after Otedola’s activity on Mother’s Day.

Instead of celebrating his wife publicly, the billionaire chose to honour his three daughters and his own mother.

While some saw nothing unusual in the gesture, others viewed the omission as a possible sign that things may not be as smooth between the couple.

Amid the growing conversation, Otedola appeared to respond in his own subtle way.

Rather than issuing a statement, the billionaire shared a video of himself enjoying a vacation in the Maldives.

In the clip posted on Instagram, he was seen cycling leisurely under bright sunshine, appearing relaxed and unbothered.

Accompanying the video was a caption that read:

“Out of office, on this sunny Monday in the Maldives. Happiness is free⛱️ … F.Ote”

Watch Femi Otedola's video below:

Reactions trail Femi Otedola's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@olatubosunrotimi shared:

"Life is simple and easy, enjoy every moment, GOD bless you"

@opeyemifamakin wrote:

"Hold wine glass first. i want to check something"

@clintonodumah shared:

"The bicycle is gold plated.. Your happiness is expensive sir"

@godsentizinyon stated:

"Nigerians in Diaspora, you can now find a partner that rides bicycles for fun like Sir @femiotedola 🙌$ . Check out @kupendoafricandating . Safe and secure for finding Love"

@adetona_davies wrote:

"I’ve traveled to twenty two Countries of the World singing with my box guitar on the streets, restaurants, churches and occasions in Africa and Europe in the past 35yrs of my life! Looking back as I am 58yrs now, I felt so fulfilled! WE SHOULD LABOUR TO BE FINANCIALLY STABLE BUT NOT AT THE SACRIFICE OF WHAT WE LOVE OR PASSIONATE MOST! Live should be enjoy all through life and not at old age!"

Femi Otedola shares a cryptic video message, emphasising his current state of mind amid marriage rumours. Photo: Femi Otedola.

Source: UGC

Femi Otedola's daughter shares gym plan

Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Cuppy stated she would give the gym as many chances as she gave her relationship.

The disc jockey made this known while sharing her New Year’s plans with her fans on social media.

Fans took to the comment section to react to the post, considering what she had been through in her relationship.

Source: Legit.ng