Popular Nigerian comedian Teju Oyelakin has welcomed a baby girl with his wife Tobi

Sharing photos of their newborn and his wife on his page, the TV host announced that the third companion for his twins has arrived

Teju then proceeded to plead with his wife not to let the fourth one, according to Yoruba tradition, arrive

Teju Babyface and his wife Tobi have announced the arrival of their third child, after their twin boy and girl.

In the post on his Instagram page, the TV host gave a sneak peek of his daughter, who, according to Yoruba tradition, is Idowu, the third companion for twins.

Teju Babyface shares photos as he welcomes 3rd child Photo credit: @tejubabyfaceoyelakin

Source: Instagram

He happily gave an update on the well-being of his family and pleaded with his wife not to let the fourth child, Alaba, follow as Idowu did with the twins.

Babyface wrote:

"The one (that) the Yoruba people call Idowu is here! My wife @tobibanjokooyelakin and I welcomed our 3rd child, a girl, into the world a couple of days ago. Mother and daughter are very well. And father too (if anybody was wondering ) Now, having rejoiced and announced thus, Iya Ibeji aka Iya Idowu aka Mrs. Babyface, e don do o! I don hang boot o. Let Alaba just chill o. Ehen."

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate with Teju Babyface

Fans and colleagues of the comedian trooped to the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Read some comments below:

aycomedian:

"Congratulations, brotherly. Idowu ekuabo."

kennyadewale:

"Congratulations darlings… God bless the newest bundle of Joy "

monsurahhassanhamzat:

"Hang boot for where? Alaba nko"

weirdmcofficial:

"@tejubabyfaceoyelakin no way Alaba must complete the pack."

ujubaybay:

"You lie you must do my namesake too Justice for ALABA…. Congratulations "

chinonsoarubayi:

"Yay! Congratulations Daddy with the baby face."

officialowengee:

"Oyeeeeee my main Gee, I hail madam oooo and I hug you my brother, massive congratulations to you my dearest prince gbadewonuola oyelakin as we welcome our princess, God's blessings will continue to fill your home and lives IJN."

danielkennyb:

"No oh, Daddy we want more. We want Alaba, just like the one that plays for Real Madrid and then you can hang boot. Congratulations Ore Mi Daada."

stephenakintayo:

"Wow! Congratulations! May the baby grow in wisdom and stature in Jesus name. Greater days ahead."

Lasisi Elenu celebrates as he daughter turns 1

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lasisi Elenu was over the moon as his first and only child, Rain, marked her first birthday on Thursday, October 5.

In posts on his page, the skit maker shared adorable photos of his daughter, some of which were taken according to the theme in her name, rain.

Lasisi gushed over his daughter, reiterated his love for her and thanked her for coming into his life and her mum's.

