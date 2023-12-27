To end 2023 in style, Legit. ng organised a poll for our readers to vote for their preferred celebrities in the entertainment industry across different niche

For the Best Actor of the Year award, A-list Nollywood stars known for their on-stage craft, like Lateef Adedimeji and Tobi Bakre, made the nomination list

Hours after the voting exercise, Lateef Adedimeji clinched the Legit.ng's Readers Choice Award in the Best Actor of the Year category

Nollywood is one of the most celebrated niches in the entertainment industry, churning out incredible movies yearly.

Most importantly, unique talents have graced the screen, with some Nollywood actors captivating fans with their raw talent and beautiful interpretations of their roles.

Netizens pick their Best Actor of the Year

Source: Instagram

It is worth noting that these men are not only talented, but they have also used their charm and 'fine boy' mechanisms to sway their fans, especially the ladies.

As 2023 draws to a close, Legit. ng organised its Readers Choice Awards to allow our fans to vote for their favourite stars.

Lateef Adedimeji, Tobi Bakre make nomination list

Four young and incredibly talented actors, Kunle Remi, Lateef Adedimeji, Timini Egbuson and Tobi Bakre, were nominated for the Best Actor category.

They are considered the Nollywood stars making it into almost every movie and delivering regardless of their roles.

Lateef Adedimeji wins Best Actor of the Year

The actor had a total vote of 49%, closely followed by Kunle Remi with 25% votes.

Timini Egbuson emerged third with 20% and Tobi Bakre came in last with just 6%.

See how fans voted here:

Lateef Adedimeji celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood star put up a beautiful post to mark the second anniversary of his marriage to his wife, Mo Bimpe.

On his Instagram page, the movie star revealed how lucky he was to have the actress as his wife.

Lateef revealed his wife illuminated his life with the love and change she brought to their union.

Lateef Adedimeji bags honorary degree

Still on the actor, Legit.ng reported that he earned an honorary doctorate from Estam University, Benin, Cotonou.

Sharing the good news with fans and colleagues, the actor revealed he was emotional when adorned with the robe.

Adedimeji shared a video of the small ceremony where he wore a graduation gown and shook the man who presented his certificate. He also took pictures with some top officers of the university.

