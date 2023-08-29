Popular Nigerian rapper, Phyno has finally joined the league of celebrity dads as he recently welcomed his first child

The rapper pleasantly surprised fans and colleagues as he announced the good news on his Instagram page with a photo

Several congratulatory messages have poured in for Phyno who is also set to drop a new song soon

Popular Igbo rapper Phyno managed to keep his love life and relationship under wraps as he recently became a father.

The much loved celebrity took to Instagram page with a post announcing the arrival of his first child to the surprise of many.

Phyno announces the arrival of his first child Photo credit: @phynofino

Source: Instagram

The newborn's face was turned away from the camera, concealing the identity and gender

Phyno revealed he took some time off to become a father and also work on new music and his album which will be dropping soon.

The rapper's caption read:

"I took some time off to be a Father and also work on new music / Album and it’s been a wholesome experience. Now it’s time to get back to what I do best. ❤️"

See Phyno's post below:

Netizens celebrate with Phyno

Even though the news caught Nigerians by surprise, fans and colleagues of the rapper trooped to his page with congratulatory messages.

Read some of the comments sighted by Legit.ng below:

ebuka:

"Congratulations ezege ❤️"

obi_cubana:

"Nna nwa! Congratulations onye m!❤️"

crazeclown:

"Ahhh we have an EZEGE JUNIOR I dey fear you now nwanne Sharp shooter "

nedu_official:

'Woooow. Congrats nwnane ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

lindaosifo:

"Congratulations PHYNO"

djxclusive83:

"Congrats fam !!! blessings."

noble_igwe:

"Congratulations,Nna."

johnnydrille:

"Congratulations my bro. This is such a beautiful thing ❤️"

uzomaamanda:

"His private life needs to be studied. Even Gistlover cannot trace him Congratulations Bro "

