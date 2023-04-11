Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo and her husband as they welcomed a baby boy

Taking to social media, the movie star shared how they finally welcomed a son via surrogacy after one failed IVF attempt and three failed surrogacy attempts

The great news was met with widespread joy on social media from fans and celebrity colleagues of the actress

Popular Nigerian actress, Biola Adebayo, is now the proud mother of a baby boy, and her fans are happy over the news.

On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the 41-year-old movie star took to her official Instagram page to share the great news as well as her testimony.

According to Biola, she welcomed her son after one failed IVF, one cancelled surrogate circle, and three failed surrogacy attempts.

Actress Biola Bayo shares testimony as she welcomes son via surrogacy. Photos: @biolabayo1

However, she and her husband were finally able to celebrate after they bore a son through surrogacy. According to her, it was the longest nine months of her life.

The actress also gave special thanks to God and the surrogate mother of their son as she shared her testimony.

Her caption reads in part:

“After one failed IVF. One cancelled surrogate circle. Three failed surrogate attempts in two years, God has finally blessed my husband and I with a great son through our surrogate mom.

"Through it all, God has been so good to us and we’re grateful for this great testimony. Thank you Abba Father. God bless our doctors, God bless our surrogate mom. It’s a new dawn!

"Welcome to the world Baby “TA”

See her post below:

Congratulations pour in for Biola Adebayo as she welcomes her son via surrogacy

queenettecouture:

“God is God congratulations mama.”

ayabafoluke:

“This is so beautiful… Congratulations to the latest mum.”

endylight1:

“What God cannot do doesn’t exist, congratulations to her and those of you expecting, May God give you double. Amen.”

derasmind0715:

“I like her jare, she quickly puts it out there herself before people start saying rubbish about her and the baby. Congratulations Abiola❤️”

everythingmayowa:

“I love her transparency, it takes so much courage to share this…She is a decent amazing human being and she deserves all good things, congratulations to her ❤️.”

seun_dreams:

“This woman is such an exceptional amazing being, see confirm role model here. This bundle of joy shall be permanent ❤️.”

raisingkids__:

“I love this!!! No need for anyone to help you tell your story!!! God bless her for this. I hope this would be a wake up call for those parents who are still scared of trying other legal ways to have children.”

mo_bimpe:

“Such a strong woman, big congratulations mama. Oluwa seun. May your joy be permanent.”

wumitoriola:

“Congratulations sis, i am soooo happy for you. Welcome angel. You will continually leap for joy all the days of your life..Amen❤️❤️❤️”

nkechiblessingsunday:

“Oh my dear sister Big big congratulations You are indeed very strong and courageous….May Your story touch as many life as possible love you sis❤️❤️.”

