NNPCL retail stations have increased petrol prices nationwide, with Lagos rising by N100

There are also similar changes at MRS Oil Nigeria Plc and other marketers' stations

The changes in prices follow the decision by Dangote refinery to raise prices amid a surge in crude oil cost

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has increased petrol prices across its retail outlets, raising pump prices in Lagos from N1,230 to N1,330 per litre.

In Abuja, the price rose from N1,260 to N1,361 per litre, reflecting a fresh adjustment amid rising crude oil costs and supply pressures.

Nigerians face fresh fuel hike as pump prices climb to N1,330 and beyond Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

A survey conducted by Legit.ng also showed new prices in other parts of the country, including N1,335 per litre in Anambra and N1,330 per litre in Borno.

New petrol prices at NNPC filling stations

Lagos – N1,330

Abuja – N1,361

Anambra – N1,335

Borno – N1,330

The latest increase comes as oil marketers continue to adjust pump prices in response to higher global crude oil prices and supply dynamics.

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc has also announced an upward review of its petrol pricing. In a notice to dealers, the company set its new pump price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at N1,332 per litre.

It disclosed that company delivery is priced at N1,290 per litre, while self-collection is pegged at N1,282 per litre, according to Petroleumprice.ng.

The company directed all its retail outlets to implement the new pricing immediately, adding that its order portal has been opened for fresh bookings.

Rising fuel costs nationwide

The latest adjustments are expected to push petrol prices higher across Nigeria, worsening inflationary pressures as fuel costs continue to climb.

Ardova Plc has also raised its pump price to N1,350 per litre from N1,230 in Lagos.

A Legit.ng survey showed that most filling stations have adjusted their prices to between N1,330 and N1,355 per litre.

Rising crude oil prices, Dangote price changes drive petrol prices higher Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Twitter

Dangote raises gantry price

Meanwhile, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has increased its gantry price of petrol to N1,275 per litre, marking its second price hike within 24 hours.

Barely 12 hours after raising the price to N1,245 per litre, the refinery implemented another increase to N1,275 per litre.

The revised rate took effect from 12:00 a.m. on March 21, 2026, replacing all previously communicated prices, as global crude oil prices continue to surge.

States with the highest petrol prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that the average retail price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, stood at N1,034.76 in January 2026.

This represents a 17.77% decrease compared with N1,258.34 recorded in January 2025. On a month-on-month basis, the average retail price declined by 1.32% from N1,048.63 in December 2025.

Source: Legit.ng