Galatasaray have provided an update on striker Victor Osimhen after his injury against Liverpool in the Champions League

The Super Eagles forward completed the first half in pain before he was substituted after a hand injury earlier in the half

Liverpool eliminated the Turkish champions from the Champions League 4-1 on aggregate after a dominant second-leg win

Galatasaray have provided an update on Victor Osimhen’s condition after his injury during the UEFA Champions League match on March 18, 2026.

Liverpool eliminated Galatasaray from the Champions League with a 4-1 aggregate scoreline, overturning a first-leg 1-0 loss with a 4-0 win in the second leg.

Galatasaray confirms Victor Osimhen's injury. Photo by Ryan Crockett.

Source: Getty Images

Dominik Szoboszlai, Hugo Ekitike, Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah got on the scoresheet in a match that was largely one-sided.

As noted by TRT Spor, Galatasaray’s elimination was not their only unfortunate event of the night; they lost two players to potentially lengthy injuries.

Noa Lang suffered a nasty finger injury after crashing into the advertisement board, while Osimhen also left the pitch at halftime with a hand injury.

Galatasaray's update on Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray has confirmed in an official statement that Osimhen and Noa Lang suffered varying degrees of injuries after an initial assessment.

“Our player Victor Osimhen, who suffered a blow to his arm in the first half of our away match against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 and completed the first half, was not allowed to play in the second half due to the risk of a fracture after checks were carried out at halftime,” the statement reads.

“Following the match, a check-up at the hospital under the supervision of our medical team revealed that our player had a fracture in his right forearm, and a cast was applied. A decision regarding surgery will be made in the coming days after further evaluation.”

While the decision on Osimhen’s surgery will be made after further evaluation, Lang will undergo surgery on a detached thumb in Liverpool before returning to Istanbul.

“Our player Noa Lang, who sustained an injury in the second half of the same match, suffered a serious cut to his right thumb and is scheduled to undergo surgery in Liverpool in the coming hours with our medical team present,” the club confirmed.

Victor Osimhen left out of Nigeria's squad for March friendly matches. Photo by Peter Byrne.

Source: Getty Images

Injuries are unfortunate, but they could not have come at a better time for Galatasaray, which coincides with the international break to allow the players to recover.

Victor Osimhen was inexplicably left out of Nigeria’s squad to face Jordan and Iran in a four-nation invitational tournament in Antalya, Turkey.

The NFF lost their 2026 World Cup case against DR Congo at FIFA, and will proceed with the friendly matches instead of the hoped-for intercontinental playoff.

Okan Buruk reacts to Galatasaray's loss

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk reacted after Galatasaray lost 4-0 to Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg.

The manager admitted that his team was not good enough and Liverpool deserved their win. He partly blamed Osimhen’s injury for the humiliating loss.

Source: Legit.ng