Nigerian actress Mo Bimpe had the attention of many online after pictures of her baby bump surfaced online

Legit.ng earlier reported that the movie star and her husband melted the hearts of many with the arrival of their triplets

A few hours after the announcement, pictures showing how Bimpe rocked her pregnancy surfaced online

Nigerian actress Adebimpe Oyebade, aka Mo Bimpe, has continued to trend online following the arrival of her triplet boys.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress and her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, joyfully announced their newborns online

Rare pregnancy moments of Mo Bimpe revealed after triplet birth announcement. Credit: @lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

Lateef posted a heartfelt video showing Bimpe holding their ultrasound scan, expressing gratitude to God for blessing them beyond their prayers.

“God has given me more than I asked for,” he said, celebrating his wife’s new role as a mother of three.

Shortly after the announcement, behind-the-scenes photos of Mo Bimpe leaked online, showing the actress’ heavy baby bump.

The actress was captured on a movie set alongside her husband and a colleague as they posed for the camera.

See the pictures below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lateef Adedimeji has finally broken his silence following concerns and worries by supporters and fans over his and his wife, Mo Bimpe’s, recent disappearance from social media and public events.

Recall that Lateef and Bimpe made waves on social media after rumours circulated that they had finally become parents.

Legit.ng also reported a viral clip, believed by many to be the first official sighting of the actress with her newborns, showed Mo Bimpe holding two babies while interacting with someone behind the camera.

While the celebrity couple was yet to officially confirm the report, they have kept a low profile on social media since then.

A look at their official Instagram pages showed that Lateef last posted on April 4, while Mo Bimpe’s most recent update was on March 25, during her birthday celebrations.

Their long silence and absence from public events, including movie premieres, have led to concern, with many questioning their well-being.

A netizen wrote,

"Good evening @TheDimejiLateef and @Mobimpeoyebade I hope you are both doing well It's been a while since we heard from you here & you have not been attending events Please be fine & safe wherever you are May Almighty continue to protect you, grant you his endless blessings."

Another netizen wrote:

"I hope Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Mobimpe are good It's been a while since they posted and I've not been seeing them at events unlike before

The post caught Lateef's attention as he reassured fans that he and his family were doing okay. He also revealed they would be back fully on social media soon.

“Amin. Thank you so much. We are good and will be fully back soon," he wrote via his official X handle.

Mo Bimpe’s pregnancy photos go viral after triplet birth announcement. Credit: @lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

Netizens congratulate Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@neoremedies said:

"She humbled pregnancy for really, see her still shining."

@iam_ayodamola10 said:

"The cast and crew did so well."

@ke_ziah__ said:

"@SexyDoyin1, this was the picture I was talking about then."

@Fumilayo81 said:

"This is so beautiful. Triplet , Oluwa Sheun."

@munahtee said:

"They have good people around them."

Lateef Adedimeji's wife Mo Bimpe fires back at critic

Legit.ng also reported that Lateef Adedimeji's wife, Mo Bimpe, was caught up in a heated exchange with a female troll, who taunted her.

The actress posted a casual video of herself and her husband prepping for an event, and a troll resorted to the comments to mock her childless status and threaten her marriage.

According to the troll, the actress would soon be replaced by a second wife in her marriage.

Source: Legit.ng