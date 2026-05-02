Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso are reportedly set to announce a new political platform on Monday, May 4, according to Buba Galadima

Though Galadima did not mention the party's name, some sources disclosed where Obi and Kwankwaso may be heading

Galadima also warned supporters of potential backlash following the upcoming announcement from opposition leaders

Abuja, FCT - A top chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has stated that former Anambra state governor Peter Obi and former Kano state governor Rabiu Kwankwaso will announce a new political platform on Monday, May 4.

Legit.ng notes that the move signals a potential shift in opposition alignments ahead of the 2027 elections.

Galadima, secretary of the NNPP Board of Trustees, made the remarks on Saturday, May 2, at a stakeholders’ meeting of the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement in Abuja. He, however, did not name the platform that the opposition leaders are plotting to move to.

Obi, Kwankwaso may join NDC

Meanwhile, The Punch cited sources close to Obi and Kwankwaso as saying that they were finalising plans to join a newly floated party, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), linked to former Bayelsa state governor Seriake Dickson.

A source familiar with the discussions, according to the newspaper, said:

“Both Obi, Kwankwaso and their chieftains were on ground between yesterday and this morning signing the relevant documents with Senator Dickson and the NDC leaders.”

The source added:

“All is now set. Both Obi and Kwankwaso will announce their defection from the ADC on Monday.”

The planned move follows weeks of speculation about the political future of Obi and Kwankwaso amid shifting alliances within opposition parties.

Galadima warns of backlash

Galadima warned supporters to expect criticism and coordinated attacks following the announcement.

“As from Monday, when our leaders declare on which platform they will run, I want to tell you that one of two things will happen,” he said.

“First, they will sponsor columnists. Two, they will deploy social media influencers to start attacking our candidates.”

He urged supporters to respond cautiously:

“Anything under the sun that they may say about our leaders that we know very well, people of integrity and honour, we must come to them with the ferociousness that is needed of an intelligent man.”

Aisha Yesufu, Fayose call for unity

At the meeting, activist Aisha Yesufu urged Nigerians to look beyond ethnic divisions.

“It is time for us to become a nation that is working… we are all Nigerians,” she said.

Isaac Fayose, a public figure and brother of former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose, also backed the alliance, saying: “O-K (Obi-Kwankwaso) is okay for me.”

Obi and Kwankwaso are in the opposition coalition, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former minister Rotimi Amaechi, and many others.

The two politicians' reported decision may be linked to the legal crisis rocking the ADC and the fears of losing the party's presidential ticket to Atiku.

Kwankwasiya says Obi, Kwankwaso will exit ADC next week

In a related development, the Kwankwasiya Movement has disclosed that Kwankwaso is set to leave the ADC for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) next week.

According to the movement’s spokesperson, Habibu Mohammed, the decision followed unanimous backing from stakeholders across Kano state.

He said discussions with the NDC had reached an advanced stage, adding that both Kwankwaso and Obi are expected to formally join the new platform early next week.

Source: Legit.ng