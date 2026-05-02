Popular Nigerian music star Asake is currently dealing with heavy social media criticism after music fans spotted a controversial line in his newly released album

Many unhappy listeners accused the talented singer of praising President Bola Tinubu in his music despite the severe economic hardship currently affecting people across the country

Some disappointed fans took to various social media platforms to express their deep anger, with some even promising to stop streaming his music

Nigerian Afrobeats and Fuji singer Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, is facing heavy backlash online after fans picked up on a controversial lyric in his latest album M$NEY.

The uproar began shortly after the release of the track Amen, where listeners felt the artist was openly praising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at a time when many Nigerians are struggling with economic hardship and insecurity.

Asake faces backlash as listeners accuse him of praising President Tinubu in newly released album despite country's challenges. Photo: asakemusic/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

In the song, Asake reflects on how spoken words can manifest into reality, and he pointed to Bola Tinubu’s famous declaration during the 2023 presidential election campaign as the candidate of the APC.

The singer explained that the president had spoken positively about his ambition and eventually achieved victory.

“Presido sope emi lokan, O de win election. Power in the tongue ma lo go. I wish for all that I want”

That single line quickly spread across social media, with many accusing the Lonely at the Top crooner of aligning himself with the president despite widespread frustration in the country.

The phrase “Emi Lokan”, which means “It’s my turn” in Yoruba, was Tinubu’s rallying phrase before the election, and its use in the track has now become the centre of heated debate.

Several Nigerians expressed disappointment, saying the lyric felt insensitive given the current situation.

Some vowed to stop streaming Asake's music, while others threatened to block him across their social media accounts.

The controversy has kept Asake trending, as fans continue to argue over whether the lyric was simply artistic expression or a subtle endorsement of political leadership.

See the screenshot of the lyric below:

Netizens react to Asake's Tinubu reference

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@gmltony said:

"With everything wey dey happen for Nigeria, Asake still get mind praise Tinubu for his new album. I'm not sorry. My guys and I won't be streaming."

@BOGbadams commented:

"No matter how sweet your music is to the ears, no matter how culturally relevant it is, once you use it to promote oppression, corruption, greed, best!al!ty, mass murder, genocide and incompetence, I make a hard choice and refuse absolutely to consume it."

@TheEastGuy1 wrote:

"Since Asake decides to praise our oppressor and the man making life hard for Nigerians, since he wants to win just like how Tinubu won the election I won't be streaming his wack album and I hope the album tanks."

@QJ_wire reacted:

"We're fighting bad governance and Asake has a track on his album praising Tinubu. Stupid guy!!"

Social media users criticise Asake over lyric referencing President Tinubu in new song as fans promise to boycott his music. Photo: asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Asake speaks on defying father to pursue music

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Asake opened up about defying his father to pursue a music career.

In a recent interview with YouTuber Korty EO conducted in Yoruba, the singer revealed that his father strongly opposed his decision to make music, which caused a strain in their relationship.

Despite the objections, Asake said he disobeyed his father by leaving home at the age of 15 to chase his dream, even though they had been very close when he was younger.

Source: Legit.ng