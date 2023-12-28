Temi Otedola Shares Video As Mr Eazi Hosts Colleagues to Football Tournament for Charity
- Billionaire daughter Temi Otedola has sparked reactions online with a video of the charity football tournament her man, Mr Eazi, recently hosted
- The fashion influencer landed in Ghana before Christmas for the big match and showed off her jersey and shorts, supporting the singer's team
- Temi bragged about her looks as she took a moment to walk on the pitch while the match was going on
Temi Otedola's man, Oluwatosin Ajibade, aka Mr Eazi, recently hosted a football tournament for charity in Ghana.
In one of her A Day in My Life TikTok videos, she shared the fashion influencer who flew into the country before the match shared details of her preparation for the event.
Temi glammed up, wore her jersey supporting her fiancé's team, and headed to the stadium with him.
"For being my most trusted staff": Davido gifts cousin diamond Cartier watch, video sparks reactions
Ghanaian Afrobeat singer King Promise and other colleagues were at the football match, and the Terminator crooner eventually won.
The football match was a fundraiser to offset bills for people in the hospital for Christmas.
Temi sat by the sidelines watching her fiancé play and, in her voiceover, bragged about sitting pretty to watch her man play.
In another clip, she briefly cat-walked on the pitch, affirming everyone had to see her beautiful, unconventional look.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Temi Otedola's video
Read some of the comments gathered on TikTok below:
damisdairies:
Temi would you do a skin care and makeup routine?
Debbie:
Mr Eazi with the vibes. He's so funny, missing the howfar podcast.
J.tomii
It's giving Victoria Beckham
Adesewa Sanusi:
It's the glam up for me, your makeup looks flawless
DamnAfricaWhatHappened:
You seem so happy in Ghana
ikigmuha:
"Your hubby is loved so much in Ghana. He is a generous one."
Mr Eazi says he didn't marry Temi Otedola secretly
Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer shared some revelations about his wedding with actress and billionaire's daughter Temi Otedola.
Mr Eazi, during an interview on Naija FM, dismissed claims that his wedding with Temi was a secret.
He further hinted that the video of his song Legalise had the footage of their wedding in Venice.
