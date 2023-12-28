Billionaire daughter Temi Otedola has sparked reactions online with a video of the charity football tournament her man, Mr Eazi, recently hosted

The fashion influencer landed in Ghana before Christmas for the big match and showed off her jersey and shorts, supporting the singer's team

Temi bragged about her looks as she took a moment to walk on the pitch while the match was going on

Temi Otedola's man, Oluwatosin Ajibade, aka Mr Eazi, recently hosted a football tournament for charity in Ghana.

In one of her A Day in My Life TikTok videos, she shared the fashion influencer who flew into the country before the match shared details of her preparation for the event.

Temi Otedola was at a football tournament in Ghana hosted by her man. Photo credit: @temiotedola

Source: TikTok

Temi glammed up, wore her jersey supporting her fiancé's team, and headed to the stadium with him.

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer King Promise and other colleagues were at the football match, and the Terminator crooner eventually won.

The football match was a fundraiser to offset bills for people in the hospital for Christmas.

Temi sat by the sidelines watching her fiancé play and, in her voiceover, bragged about sitting pretty to watch her man play.

In another clip, she briefly cat-walked on the pitch, affirming everyone had to see her beautiful, unconventional look.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Temi Otedola's video

Read some of the comments gathered on TikTok below:

damisdairies:

Temi would you do a skin care and makeup routine?

Debbie:

Mr Eazi with the vibes. He's so funny, missing the howfar podcast.

J.tomii

It's giving Victoria Beckham

Adesewa Sanusi:

It's the glam up for me, your makeup looks flawless

DamnAfricaWhatHappened:

You seem so happy in Ghana

ikigmuha:

"Your hubby is loved so much in Ghana. He is a generous one."

Mr Eazi says he didn't marry Temi Otedola secretly

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer shared some revelations about his wedding with actress and billionaire's daughter Temi Otedola.

Mr Eazi, during an interview on Naija FM, dismissed claims that his wedding with Temi was a secret.

He further hinted that the video of his song Legalise had the footage of their wedding in Venice.

Source: Legit.ng