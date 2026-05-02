The Delta state Police PRO, SP Bright Edafe, has finally stepped forward to clear the air and provide a crucial update following heavy allegations regarding the whereabouts of Mene Ogidi's remains

This much-needed police clarification came shortly after a popular social media influencer boldly alleged that the authorities could not find the body of the young singer who was shot dead

The clarification and the mention of a mandatory autopsy have sparked fresh reactions on social media, with many Nigerians questioning the police command over the handling of the case

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, has provided an update regarding the remains of the slain upcoming singer, Mene Ogidi, following allegations made by an influencer on X.

It will be recalled that the twenty-eight-year-old was shot dead on April 26, 2026, by a police officer attached to the Effurun-Uvwie police command.

Bright Edafe responds to an influencer's claim that police cannot find slain Delta singer Mene Ogidi's body. Photo: edafebright/harrison_gwamnishu

Source: Instagram

The police subsequently released a statement confirming the arrest of the officer involved, identified as ASP Nuhu Usman, after the video of the brutal incident shared by Harrison Gwamnishu went viral and sparked public outrage.

Public anger grew louder when celebrities such as Yvonne Jegede, comedian I Go Save, Falz the Bahd Guy, Cubana Chief Priest and Kanayo O. Kanayo condemned the extrajudicial killing.

A female victim also came forward to share her own painful encounter with the same officer, adding to the storm of reactions.

Matters escalated further on May 1, 2026, when an influencer identified as Rinu Oduala alleged online that the police claimed they could not locate Mene Ogidi’s body, fuelling suspicion and questions about transparency.

Responding to the allegation, Police PRO SP Bright Edafe explained that the body was never missing but kept at the mortuary, with the family duly informed.

He explained that the family could view the remains whenever they wished, but an autopsy must be carried out because of the nature of the case.

According to him, the family had already agreed to this arrangement.

“His body is at the mortuary and the family have been told that whenever they want to see it, they will be allowed to. However it’s a case of suspected murder, so autopsy is compulsory and the family also agreed to this. Thank you. It’s called suspected murder. That’s what the law says. A suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction. The evidence is clear, so justice is guaranteed.”

Read SP Bright Edafe's post below:

Nigerians react to police update on Effurun shooting

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@harab_man said:

"Suspected Murder ? For a murder we all witness happened ? That policeman is a Murderer, and he should be executed too. And why would you need an autopsy for someone you shot ? He didn't die mysteriously, you killed him. WHAT IS AN AUTOPSY NEEDED FOR ?"

@ChinonsoFriday5 commented:

"Bright, the Driver; the evil friend; the park management should be questioned. 2ndly, why can't our officers wear body cam; their name tag and proper uniform at all times"

@thislesh wrote:

"Autopsy??? For something the whole world saw. What else is there to examine??? Suspected murder??? How??? NPF abeg na abeg 😣😣"

@nsogbu001 reacted:

"Only in Nigeria an officer will have the balls to publicly execute someone like this,you can even speak about your right in front of them for fear of disappearing"

Police PRO clarifies location of slain singer Mene Ogidi's remains following social media influencer's disturbing allegation. Photo: edafebright

Source: Instagram

Harrison Gwamnishu drops fresh allegations on Delta killing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Harrison Gwamnishu revealed fresh details surrounding the extrajudicial killing of Mene Ogidi.

The activist claimed the police misled the public, alleging that the two men seen in the viral footage were not officers but civilians disguised in police polo shirts.

Gwamnishu claimed their names were Efe and Godwin and that they were directly involved in the operation, accusing Area Commander ACP Aliyu Shaba of hiding their identities.

Source: Legit.ng