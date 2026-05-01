Yul Edochie's past praise for Peter Obi has resurfaced amid his recent criticism of the former Labour Party presidential candidate

In an old social media post, the Nollywood actor shared why Nigeria was blessed to have the former Anambra state governor

Yul Edochie's old post comes amid his support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027, igniting reactions

An old post by Nollywood actor Yul Edochie praising former Labour Party presidential candidate and ex-Anambra state governor Peter Obi has resurfaced on social media amid his fresh criticism against the politician.

In an old comment from 2018, when Obi ran as vice presidential candidate to Atiku Abubakar under the People Democratic Party (PDP), Yul described the former Anambra governor as a blessing to Nigeria.

Yul Edochie shares why Peter Obi is a blessing to Nigeria in old post. Credit: yuledochoe/peterobi

Source: Instagram

According to the Nollywood actor, Obi was a man who could fix education in Nigeria.

"Nigeria is blessed to have him, Ex Governor Peter Obi. One of our biggest problems in Nigeria is lack of Education. Now we have a man who understands that and is out to fix it. I am Seriously ATIKUlated 2019. And I will not rest until Nigeria is fully ATIKUlated PDP," Yul Edochie said in the old post.

The old post resurfaced amid Yul's fresh criticism against the politician. Legit.ng recently reported that the actor questioned Obi's leadership ability and identity as an Igbo man.

He described Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, as “not a true Igbo man” and said he lacked the qualities required for leadership.

The actor also claimed that Obi has not been able to lift people around him out of poverty, arguing that such a record makes him unfit to lead Nigeria.

In a post shared on his verified X handle on Friday, May 1, 2026, Yul said,

“He does not have the spirit of Ndi Igbo in him. He’s not a leader. The true spirit of Ndi Igbo is ‘onye aghana nwanne ya’. As you rise, you lift others.”

Reactions trail Yul Edcohie's past praise for Peter Obi. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He further questioned Obi’s impact despite his years in public office and business. Presenting himself as more impactful, Yul said some people in Nollywood attribute their success to him.

Yul Edochie's old social media post praising Peter Obi is below:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's past praise for Obi

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens questioned what changed about the actor's perspective on the politician. Read the comments below:

sammymoney01 commented:

"Is this you. How country want better when people like you have zero integrity."

Chima said:

"He go soon delete am . Or lie say them hack he account."

MamusWanogho said:

"See yourself abi you go deny your past post?"

Cruise440 commented:

"What have changed abi dey don swap ur brain with agbado?"

Nichola82221561 commented:

"So you praised him before. APC don buy Una."

Da Silva said:

"Una sabi dig eh My brother yul abeg my sister say make i ask u what now happened."

Yul Edochie unfollows his brothers

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie trended after details of what he did to his two elder brothers, Leo and Lincolin Edochie, surfaced.

Reports and screenshots went viral, claiming that the filmmaker blocked his sibling on Instagram.

Reasons behind his actions are yet to be known, but netizens are speculating it to be issues around his marriage to Judy Austin.

Source: Legit.ng