Veteran Nollywood actor Doyin Hassan has taken to social media with the announcement of the arrival of his daughter

Sharing photos on his Instagram page, the first-time dad revealed it took 24 years for him to become a parent

Helen Paul, Dele Odule, other colleagues and fans of the actor trooped to his page with congratulatory messages

Veteran Yoruba actor Doyin Hassan has shared a testimony on social media to celebrate Christmas.

Hassan, who has a PhD, took to his Instagram page with photos showing off his little daughter after 24 years of trying with his wife.

Doyin Hassan welcomes daughter Photo credit: @doyinhassanofficial



The photos appeared to have been taken from the baby's dedication, and the actor excitedly showed off her face.

Dressed in a matching outfit, Doyin Hassan's wife sat beside him in Church as he held on to their bundle of joy.

He captioned the post with:

"God is Faithful!!!! After 24 years of toils and struggles. He came forth at last!!!! Our beautiful baby girl is a great testimony of God's faithfulness."

See the post below:

Netizens rejoice with Doyin Hassan

Read some of the congratulatory messages to Doyin Hassan below:

biolabayo1:

"Congratulations uncle mi, I rejoice with you and your family."

deleodule_:

"The lord is indeed good. Congratulations to you and your family."

majane_palace:

"He is still God, he has done it before, he has done it again, he will do it for all souls who are in need of this big testimony too. Our good lord will keep the and make a covenant of ease with her. Big congratulations to the family."

damolaolatunji:

"Congratulations sir."

euchariaanunobi:

"Congratulations indeed. He is faithful to them that believe."

oluwarotimiolumide:

"This is so huge, see me dancing here; I am a big Uncle now Congratulations Egbon mi, Oloun a wo, Oloun a da si, ur joy has just started. It will be an everlasting one. Merry xmas, sir."

