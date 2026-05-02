Controversial Nigerian social media commentator Speed Darlington has openly mocked singer Portable after skit maker Carter Efe successfully defeated him during their recent and highly discussed celebrity boxing match

The outspoken internet personality compared the recent match outcome to his own previous boxing encounter with Portable while noting how he bravely managed to stay firmly on his feet

Several Nigerian social media users shared mixed reactions regarding the remarks, with some fans fiercely criticising Speed Darlington for mocking the singer despite his own boxing record

The celebrity boxing clash between singer Portable and skitmaker Carter Efe has continued to stir reactions across social media, especially after the skitmaker emerged victorious in the bout.

Among those who joined the conversation was controversial Nigerian entertainer and commentator Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington or Akpi, who used the opportunity to throw shade at Portable.

Speed Darlington compares Portable's defeat to Carter Efe with their previous boxing encounter, claims he didn't fall when hit. Photo: speeddarlingtontv/portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Speed Darlington reminded fans of his own past encounter with Portable, explaining that, unlike the singer’s defeat last night, he managed to stay on his feet when they faced each other in the ring.

“At least during my own time, I didn’t fall to the ground after he hit me, but he fell yesterday.”

The social media personality went further to say that the excitement surrounding Carter Efe’s win showed that Portable might be doing something wrong in the way he carries himself.

“Imagine the way everyone is happy that Carter Efe beat Portable, it just shows there is something he’s doing wrong.”

Akpi's remarks quickly spread online, drawing mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Some criticised him, saying he had no right to mock Portable since he himself failed to land punches or score points when they fought.

Others joked about his comments and added humour to the ongoing rivalry.

Watch the video of Speed Darlington mocking Portable below:

Netizens react to Speed Darlington's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many users had mixed feelings about Speed Darlington's remarks.

@ogba_nnanna said:

"Akpi should shut up, he couldn't even punch Portable nor score points."

@Eddys_Hair commented:

"Speed no dey ever miss chance to make himself main character 😭 even fight wey no concern am don become documentary."

@moh_abdool wrote:

"We was also happy when you lost. So what is your point."

@Ammiecampie reacted:

"Oh oh God. Which one be Onuopa 🤣. Make this guy no wound person. Speed na troll 🤣."

@Sergius1010 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Akpi just dey happy say them don revenge for am."

@MondayCaroline commented:

"Speed Darlington that portable beat like a baby."

Speed Darlington takes swipe at Portable after Carter Efe defeats him in celebrity boxing match, highlights difference in their fights. Photo: speeddarlingtontv/portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Speed Darlington regrets building mansion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington expressed regret after starting his 18-room mansion in his hometown.

The music star shared in a humorous video that he has lost 5kg in a few days due to the stress from the building project, jokingly saying there was no need to go to the gym.

He revealed that the mansion has 11 toilets, which he admitted he does not even need, and lamented that the project may not be completed anytime soon.

Source: Legit.ng