Popular Nigerian skit maker turned politician Cute Abiola is now a father, he made the announcement on his Instagram page

The new father is currently in Makkah for hajj rites with his wife and he happily revealed that his son is also an Alhaji

Fans and colleagues of the skit maker have trooped to his comment section to congratulate him

Popular Nigerian skit maker turned politician, Abdul Gafar Abiola aka Cute Abiola and his wife have welcomed their first child.

The actor is on a holy pilgrimage in Makkah with his wife and they welcomed their son in the holy land.

Cute Abiola welcomes first child with his wife Photo credit: @thecuteabiola/@mahma

Source: Instagram

Sharing photos of him and his wife shortly before they became parents, Cute Abiola also showed off his son's hand.

The politician's wife Kudrah also shared the great news on her Instagram page and gave a full view of their child.

Cute Abiola's caption read:

"Never is a man more of a man than when he is the father of a newborn. I have A Son Now and he is ALHAJI @wb_jnr. Thank you my love @mahma_____ ❤️"

See the post below:

See Cute Abiola's wife's post here:

"Most Magical Day Of my Life ❤️❤️ Thank You Allah . welcome oko mi @wb_jnr. @thecuteabiola okomi . My father my father ❤️"

Netizens congratulate Cute Abiola and his wife

Congratulatory messages poured in for the politician and his wife on the arrival of their son.

Read some comments here:

enioluwaofficial:

"Awwww!!! Congratulations! May Allah bless the family and the new born!❤️"

iamlizzyjay:

"Congratulations to you Mama ... "

sirbalocomedy_:

"Congratulations blood. Tell him say he get one uncle SIRBALO OOOO."

funmiawelewa:

"Congratulations my family"

itz.idayah:

"May Allah make the child a blessing for you and a blessing for the Umma of Muhammad (Allah bless him & give him peace)"

tolibian_:

"Alhamdullilah. Congratulations "

iamnasboi:

"I don be uncle like this. Congratulations my homie ❤️"

lolade_okusanya:

"I’m so happy for you sis Congratulations"

sulaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa:

"Alihamdulilia ❤️ congratulations My people ❤️❤️❤️❤️ l "

correctaboki_:

"Oh my ❤️ call me small uncle congratulations sir ❤️❤️"

