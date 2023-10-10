Global site navigation

Video As Davido Finally Reacts to Report About Welcoming Twins With Chioma: “Oba Adeleke”
Video As Davido Finally Reacts to Report About Welcoming Twins With Chioma: “Oba Adeleke”

by  Oke-Hortons Nosa
  • Renowned Afrobeat singer Davido has been trending all day since reports about him welcoming a set of twins with his wife Chioma went viral
  • The artist has, however, ignored the trending report about him welcoming his fourth and fifth child 11 months after his son, Ifeanyi, passed away
  • Davido, instead of reacting to the report, has shared a clip of himself rocking a black tuxedo while being hailed as Oba Adeleke

Globally renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido has stirred emotions online amidst the viral report about him welcoming a set of twins with his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, netizens were held agog as the report about the DMW boss welcoming a set of twins in the United States of America on Monday night went viral.

Davido on the bed with Chioma after delivery
Nigerian singer Davido trends as he reacts to a report of his wife welcoming a set of twins for him. Photo credit: @davido/@thechefchi
Source: Instagram

Oba Adeleke

Despite trending reports, Davido has not yet confirmed the news or debunked it.

Davido's Chioma: Concerned fan flood singer's wife's IG page amid rumours of her welcoming twins

Instead, he has left many fans on the edge with a post he recently shared on his page hours after a report of him welcoming a twin went viral.

The singer shared a video of himself rocking a dashing black tuxedo in a hotel lobby. Someone could be heard hailing the singer in the background, calling him Oba Adeleke.

See the clip shared online by Davido amidst rumours of him welcoming a twin with Chioma:

Netizens storm Davido's page, asking him to confirm reports

Here are some of the comments by fans on Davido's page demanding to know if, indeed, he has welcomed a set of twins with Chioma:

@ambalium:

"Baba Ibeji Baddest!"

@Realsamosky0:

"Baba you fine pass Wizkid no ."

@OyinTGSPE:

"Osun state John Wick ….. Badddest in the game."

Rare clip of Davido on his knees and asked to raise up his hands like primary 2 student goes viral

@TycoonRazzi:

"Ori Ade baba Ibeji, Baba imade!!!"

@EditiPeter:

"001 for a reason. Short people dey get money ooo."

@winny_355:

"God said Double for your trouble Miracle that almost sounds unbelievable, God is too good."

@prankhottiee:

"Davido deserves all the happiness in the world he has made a lot happy financially, physically and musically."

@precious_june_16:

"Ify came back with his sister ."

Video of Davido on his knees & asked to raise up his hands trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of the Afrobeat singer going on his knees apologising to someone for something that went viral.

In the viral video, the Nigerian singer, with a gloomy look was seen with just a towel around his waist.

A voice could be heard in the trending clip telling the singer to raise his hands while kneeling.

