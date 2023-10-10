Renowned Afrobeat singer Davido has been trending all day since reports about him welcoming a set of twins with his wife Chioma went viral

The artist has, however, ignored the trending report about him welcoming his fourth and fifth child 11 months after his son, Ifeanyi, passed away

Davido, instead of reacting to the report, has shared a clip of himself rocking a black tuxedo while being hailed as Oba Adeleke

Globally renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido has stirred emotions online amidst the viral report about him welcoming a set of twins with his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, netizens were held agog as the report about the DMW boss welcoming a set of twins in the United States of America on Monday night went viral.

Nigerian singer Davido trends as he reacts to a report of his wife welcoming a set of twins for him. Photo credit: @davido/@thechefchi

Source: Instagram

Oba Adeleke

Despite trending reports, Davido has not yet confirmed the news or debunked it.

Instead, he has left many fans on the edge with a post he recently shared on his page hours after a report of him welcoming a twin went viral.

The singer shared a video of himself rocking a dashing black tuxedo in a hotel lobby. Someone could be heard hailing the singer in the background, calling him Oba Adeleke.

See the clip shared online by Davido amidst rumours of him welcoming a twin with Chioma:

Netizens storm Davido's page, asking him to confirm reports

Here are some of the comments by fans on Davido's page demanding to know if, indeed, he has welcomed a set of twins with Chioma:

@ambalium:

"Baba Ibeji Baddest!"

@Realsamosky0:

"Baba you fine pass Wizkid no ."

@OyinTGSPE:

"Osun state John Wick ….. Badddest in the game."

@TycoonRazzi:

"Ori Ade baba Ibeji, Baba imade!!!"

@EditiPeter:

"001 for a reason. Short people dey get money ooo."

@winny_355:

"God said Double for your trouble Miracle that almost sounds unbelievable, God is too good."

@prankhottiee:

"Davido deserves all the happiness in the world he has made a lot happy financially, physically and musically."

@precious_june_16:

"Ify came back with his sister ."

Video of Davido on his knees & asked to raise up his hands trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of the Afrobeat singer going on his knees apologising to someone for something that went viral.

In the viral video, the Nigerian singer, with a gloomy look was seen with just a towel around his waist.

A voice could be heard in the trending clip telling the singer to raise his hands while kneeling.

Source: Legit.ng