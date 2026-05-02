Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi are reportedly set to dump the coalition movement and the ADC to join the NDC

This was disclosed by sources closer to the Kwankwasiyya Movement following the unanimous endorsement of the move by leaders of the movement

The sources added that the former Kano governor and his counterpart in Anambra would be leaving the ADC with millions of their supporters

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano State, is reportedly set to dump the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), along with thousands of his supporters.

Sources privy to the development within the Kwankwasiyya Movement said that the defection is likely to happen next week.

Rabiu Kwankwaso, Peter Obi to dump ADC for NDC Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

How Kwankwaso is set to dump ADC

Daily Trust reported that the development came after a unanimous endorsement of stakeholders in the Kwankwasiyyah Movement after a strategic meeting that was held at the residence of the former governor on Miller Road in Kano.

The sources further disclosed that the discussion with the NDC has gotten to the advanced stages and that minor details were only left to be finalised/ They added that Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, were expected to join the party formally next week.

It was also disclosed that the planned defection has been defended by prominent figures in the Kwankwasiyya Movement, citing several court cases within the party.

Yusuf Kofarmata, a leader in the Kwankwasiyya movement and a strong ally of Kwankwaso, stated that the ADC was battling several court cases and structural challenges that could hinder its survival.

The revelation of the mass defection from the ADC is coming after the Supreme Court judgment that identified David Mark's leadership of the party and directed the complainants to the trial court.

Nigerians react as Kwankwaso, Obi dump ADC

However, the revelation has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Adnan Abdullahi Adam said Kwankwaso cannot be trusted:

"From day one, I don't believe Kwankwaso's sincerity in joining the ADC. He acts like a schemer trying to harvest a huge profit. Even his association with Peter Obi seems to be a hoax. If all oppositions refuse to come together and put away their greed and ego, they will all lose."

Malam Dikko Bello (PhD) criticised Kwankwaso:

"Kwankwaso is absolutely an ingrate; everyone has left him. Ganduje ( a soft-hearted man) left him. Abba ( an even softer-hearted) has to leave. Thank God he’s been exposed as what he really is."

Nigerians react as Rabiu Kwankwaso, Peter Obi set to dump ADC Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Korex accused Kwankwaso of using Peter Obi:

"In all these, Kwakwanso is obviously using Innocent Peter for his 2031 leverage, but the naive Peter does not see the pattern. He's convinced Keakwanso cares so much about him, but na lie. How he and his followers couldn't see this is still baffling."

Sulaiman projected their fate in NDC:

"OK will not stay long in NDC if they fail to convince the members that they are good enough to lead them. How long will they stay in NDC before they move to the next Bus stop?"

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INEC takes reverses on ADC crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC reversed its decision to derecognise the leadership of David Mark, the former Senate president, in the ADC.

The decision came hours after the Supreme Court set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal regarding the crisis rocking the ADC leadership.

INEC had earlier removed Mark’s name as party chairman from its website, but it reappeared after the Supreme Court ruling.

Source: Legit.ng