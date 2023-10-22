It's a moment of celebration for Olakunle Churchill and his beloved wife, Rosy Meurer, as they welcome their second issue

The business tycoon took to social media to announce the great news while revealing the sweet names he gave his newborn

Netizens and colleagues of the actress couldn't help but share in their joy as they sent out their heartfelt wishes to the couple

Nigerian business tycoon Olakunle Churchill and his wife, actress Rosy Meurer, are now the proud parents of a second child.

On social media, Olakunle shared photographs of his wife, their first child, and their newest baby to commemorate the good news.

Olakunle Churchill shares pictures of Rosy Muerer in the hospital as they welcome newborn baby Credit: @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

The businessman further revealed the lovely names of their newborn daughter.

"+1 IMISIOLUWA AMELIA OLADUNNI CHURCHILL," he wrote.

See his post below

Netizens and celebrities join Olakunle Churchill to celebrate

Fans and the actress' colleagues took to the comments to congratulate the couple.

See their reactions below:

obi_cubana:

"Congratulations brother."

dorisdarlynn:

"So that means the debunk video they posted that month was an old video."

savage_daddy444:

"Awwww❤️❤️❤️thought one blog said something done months ago God over everything."

enioladiamond_:

"See how they put her entire name out for the world to see.Why cant you people protect your children from World people????"

cheta_chukwu1:

"Congratulations to them.. one minute man still they deliver oooo ."

aadebanjoh:

"2mins man don born again oooo! Endurance oat of secrecy, de get reward."

kleny4519:

"Soon enuff, u guys go know say Gistlover never lied . Congratulations to her tho."

swervind2234:

"Another man’s food is another’s man’s poison congratulation."

adanze_h:

"Another man's food is another man poison congratulations to the couple. The marriage is indeed moving to the permanent site. Hallelujah hallelujah!!!??"

officialugeed:

"Gistlover in the mud! Evil blog! Filled with so much bitterness and has spread same bitterness to her followers. God keep you guys. Same attempt the blog made to rupture Banky and Adesuwa, but God say no. How can u thrive on peddling "hearsay". And term it exclusive?"

