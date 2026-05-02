Breaking: First PDP Presidential Form Sold Out, Details Emerge
Sandy Onor, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross Rivers State, has become the first person to purchase the party's presidential ticket for the 2027 general elections.
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Onor, who is a strong ally of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was the first aspirant to obtain the presidential nomination forms under the PDP.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng