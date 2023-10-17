Nigerian singer Davido recently welcomed a set of twins with his wife Chioma in the US

A viral video of the singer and his family leaving the hospital confirmed the amazing news to netizens

Popular blogger and a friend of Davido's, Tundeednut, shared photos of the luxury bags the singer spoiled Chioma with as they settle in with their twins

David Adeleke aka Davido welcomed his wife Chioma back home in style after recently having their twins in the US.

According to Tundeednut, the Unavailable crooner spoiled his wife with luxury bags worth over N100m as a welcome home gift.

In photos shared by the blogger, three bags from different designer brands were sighted, propped up with two teddies with blue and pink ribbons symbolising their twins are a boy and a girl.

Beautiful balloons, ribbons, flowers and lights adorned the set-up. The boxes of the bags held up the bags, signifying they are brand new.

Netizens react to Davido's gift to Chioma

The beautiful gesture got Nigerians gushing over the singer and many people noted his wife deserves the bags and even more.

chyddo:

"Chioma deserves this moment, she has been off SM for over a year now. Nigeria literally cried for Ifeanyi and prayed for a double dose for Chioma, and God truly answered with double restoration. If there is a mouth to pray, there is a God to listen. Make them no whine you. Pray without ceasing. God is still doing miracles."

iamrimadabre:

"That’s all he knows to buy . There are amazing ways to show love . Bags are the least things."

nnenna_blinks_:

"Love is sweet ohh. When money enter love is sweeter. If you are looking for any lady worth of emulation. I recommend this woman 100%. In her you will see, Resilience,Self Respect and Regality."

markmark3031:

"So why he let them post this bags?? I thought we all agreed on no posting? Davido na the highest clout chaser honestly."

snack_bite_and_juice:

"When you see a woman that deserves everything her man spends on her you will know , Chioma is indeed a nice woman"

iamtrinityguy:

"Awwwww my davido is so romantic,I will never be poor in my life Amen "

realnazzy_bernard:

"Well deserved… plz give her the world if you can "

