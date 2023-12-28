President Bola Tinubu, alongside his wife, Oluremi, hosted Nigerian women's striker Asisat Oshoala in Lagos

The Nigerian star recently won the CAF women's player of the year for the sixth time in her football career

Oshoala, a Barcelona star, presented the award to the first family in Nigeria and honoured them with a jersey presentation

President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, have hosted six times African women's player of the year, Asisat Oshoala, at their residence in Lagos.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the NTA on Thursday, December 28, with pictures of the number one family in Nigeria and the Barcelona star smiling.

From the pictures, the Barcelona star presented awards to the President and his wife while they took another picture with the recent Confederation of African Football (CAF) award Oshoala got.

On December 11, the Super Falcon striker won the 2023 CAF Women’s Player of The Year at an event received by 6-time African women's player of the year, Asisat Oshoala, in Morocco. That will be the sixth time the Nigerian star will be topping the African women's football chat in her career.

The award is the highest individual award for African footballers on the continent.

Tinubu meets traditional rulers in Lagos

President Tinubu had, on Thursday, December 21, returned to Lagos from Abuja for his Christmas holiday.

In Lagos, the president has been seen in many public functions, including meetings with political and traditional leaders.

In one of his recent meetings with the traditional rulers, the president was asked to work on incorporating the state's local council development areas (LCDAs) into Nigeria's constitution.

Recall that the LCDAs were created when Tinubu served as the governor between 199 and 2007.

"You can turn lies to truth": Onikijipa speaks on Tinubu, Aregbesola's rift

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu and the immediate past minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, have been predicted to end their rift soon.

The Mufti of Ilorin Sheik Sulaiman Farooq Onikijapa made the prediction at the eight-day prayer for the late Sheik Abdulwahab Banni Afonta, an Osogbo-based Islamic cleric.

Onikijipa noted that it would take time before peace would return between the duo but expressed optimism that the two would soon come together as before.

