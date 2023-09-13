Nollywood actress Aolat Ayonimofe Onibiyo, better known as Aolat, has welcomed her first child with her husband

The actress, who is happy with the development, wrote on Instagram how she battled fibroid, one miscarriage and one stillbirth before having a child for her husband

Some revealed that some of her colleagues abandoned her even though she shared with them childbirth challenge

Nollywood actress Ayonimofe Onibiyo, more popularly known as Aolat, welcomed her first child, a boy, with her husband. The actress got married at the Ikoyi Court Registry in September 2023.

Taking to her Instagram page, Aolat revealed the battles she faced before she became pregnant. She had one miscarriage and a stillborn before finally welcoming a child with her new husband.

Pregnancy photos of Nollywood actress Aolat.

My friends betrayed me - Aolat reveals

While fighting for her life during the pregnancy, Aolat revealed that she reached out to her friends, but none came to her aid.

The new mother revealed that the actions of her colleagues broke her heart, but she just had to move on with her life.

She thanked God, her husband, her younger sister and her first child for their support during the challenging period.

See Aolat's pregnancy below:

See how fans reacted to Aolat's pregnancy journey

@debbie_shokoya:

"Thank You Lord Congratulations Sis❤️."

@olori_gold_jewery333:

"Congratulations sis am happy for you I can understand u wella This happen to me this year."

@jamiu_azeez1:

"Awwww congratulations my love."

@iamkemikorede:

"Congratulations Adunniade."

@ifedayorufai:

"We give God all the glory.. congratulations my love."

@its.ayor:

"Congratulations I want this type of miracle."

@duchessabeni:

"Halleluyah congratulations on the King's arrival."

