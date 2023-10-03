Big Brother ex-housemate Maria Chike-Benjamin has finally become a first-time mum

The reality star announced the arrival of her son with a heart-melting post, giving a sneak peek of his feet

Fans and colleagues of the TV host trooped to the comment section with congratulatory messages and prayers

After months of enjoying her pregnancy and baby bump, BBNaija star Maria has welcomed her first child, a baby boy.

The TV host shared the good news via her Instagram page with a video that got many netizens gushing.

Netizens celebrate arrival of Maris's son Photo credit: @mariachiekebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Maria and her baby daddy Kelvin scooped their son's little foot into their palms and showed him off.

In the caption, Maria revealed her heart is full of gratitude to God and has discovered something she had no idea she could find.

She also revealed her baby's name and his date of birth, which coincides with Nigeria's Independence Day.

She wrote:

"Leonardo AmaraNna Anene 01/10/2023. I just want to say thank you God. My heart is so full and grateful. I’ve found the light in me that I couldn’t find all these years. Thank you for choosing us as your parents ❤️"

See the post below:

Netizens rejoice with Maria

Fans and colleagues of the BBNaija star sent in their congratulatory messages and prayers.

Read comments below:

official_mercyeke:

"Congratulations my dearest Maria , Leonardo is blessed "

obi_cubana:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️"

callme_frodd:

"Congratulations Maria ❤️"

beautytukura:

"Congratulations Babygirl ❤️❤️"

ushbebecomedian:

"Congratulations my people."

ubamsinachi:

"Congratulations quest and welcome to the world Leonardo "

olive_etukudo_:

"Baby has arrived Congratulations Maria "

eugene_sen:

"Congratulations Dear Maria! May He grow in God’s grace and love. And may He bring you peace and joy❤️❤️❤️❤️"

nurse_erecy:

"Wow October babies ❤️congratulations "

yinkus79:

"YASS! Congratulations big Ria! God is faithful Welcome Amaranna! May your birth bring joy unending to you and your family all the days of your life "

