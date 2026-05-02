Petrol prices at NNPC filling stations rose nationwide, with Lagos and Abuja, among other states

Northern states recorded the highest prices, with Yobe, Borno, and Adamawa leading

There are significant regional disparities that persist, with most states clustering above N1,320

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has adjusted petrol pump prices across its retail outlets nationwide, with Lagos new rates rising from N1,230 to N1,320 per litre

In Abuja, the petrol price stood at N1,364, while Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe recorded some of the highest prices, compared to the relatively lower rates in parts of the South-West.

Lagos, Abuja residents pay more for petrol at NNPC filling stations Photo: NNPC

Source: Twitter

The latest pricing reflects ongoing fluctuations in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market, influenced by changes in the global oil market.

Breakdown of petrol prices by state

Based on state-by-state data, Yobe recorded the highest petrol price at N1,395 per litre, followed by Borno (N1,390) and Adamawa (N1,385).

Conversely, Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo recorded some of the lowest prices at N1,320 per litre, while Osun (N1,325) and Ondo (N1,330) also ranked among the relatively cheaper states.

Petrol prices across states

Lagos: N1,320

Abuja (FCT): N1,364

Adamawa: N1,385

Akwa Ibom: N1,345

Bauchi: N1,375

Bayelsa: N1,340

Borno: N1,390

Cross River: N1,335

Delta: N1,340

Edo: N1,345

Gombe: N1,375

Imo: N1,369

Kaduna: N1,365

Kogi: N1,360

Katsina: N1,377

Kebbi: N1,365

Kano: N1,370

Kwara: N875

Nasarawa: N1,370

Ogun: N1,320

Ondo: N1,330

Osun: N1,325

Oyo: N1,320

Plateau: N1,375

Rivers: N1,340

Sokoto: N1,378

Taraba: N1,372

Yobe: N1,395

Zamfara: N1,370

NNPC filling stations increase petrol prices across states Photo: NNPC

Source: Twitter

Regional price trends

A regional breakdown shows that northern states generally recorded higher petrol prices, with several states exceeding N1,370 per litre.

In contrast, South-West states maintained relatively lower prices, mostly within the N1,320 to N1,330 range. South-South states recorded mid-range prices, largely between N1,335 and N1,345 per litre.

Dangote increases petrol prices

Dangote Refinery has increased its petrol ex-depot price by N75, raising it from N1,200 per litre to N1,275 per litre, while the coastal price has risen to N1,215 per litre, Petroluemprice reports.

Additionally, other oil marketers, including Ardova and MRS, have raised their pump prices above N1,300 to reflect market changes.

Rising crude prices push petrol costs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that petrol prices across Nigeria are climbing close to N1,400 per litre as tensions between the United States and Iran continue, with no agreement yet on a ceasefire that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The situation in the Middle East has disrupted global oil supply, pushing crude oil prices upward.

Adding to the pressure, the United Arab Emirates recently exited the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), further unsettling the oil market.

Source: Legit.ng