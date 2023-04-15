“Baba for the Girls”: Congratulations Rain As Nollywood Actor Jigan Babaoja Welcomes Third Child
Congratulations are flooding in for popular actor Abimbola Kazeem, best known as Jigan Babaoja, and his wife, Yetunde Kazeem, on the birth of their newborn child.
Sharing the good news on Instagram, Jigan stated that he couldn’t deny the Lord’s blessing in his life.
In his caption, he wrote:
"Congratulations to me! The Lord just gave us another baby girl Which of the Lord’s blessings can I ever deny? This is great news to myself and my family and loved ones.
Baba for the girls
Play me 2:30 by my just-found brother @asakemusic."
See his post below
Fans and celebrities gather to congratulate the actor
Celebrities and social media users celebrate Jigan's new born child
zlatan_ibile:
"Congratulations."
mo_bimpe:
"Big congratulations bro ."
maryamololadeotukogbe:
"That's awesome! Congratulations!"
zulyhka__:
"Congratulations, yah Allah, for the sake of this new born grant me mine too before this year runs out."
Source: Legit.ng