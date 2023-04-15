Popular actor Abimbola Kazeem, best known as Jigan Babaoja, rejoices over the birth of his newborn baby

Congratulations are flooding in for popular actor Abimbola Kazeem, best known as Jigan Babaoja, and his wife, Yetunde Kazeem, on the birth of their newborn child.

Sharing the good news on Instagram, Jigan stated that he couldn’t deny the Lord’s blessing in his life.

Actor Jigan Babaoja's welcomes new girl child Credit: @jiganbabaoja

Source: Instagram

In his caption, he wrote:

"Congratulations to me! The Lord just gave us another baby girl Which of the Lord’s blessings can I ever deny? This is great news to myself and my family and loved ones.

Baba for the girls

Play me 2:30 by my just-found brother @asakemusic."

See his post below

Fans and celebrities gather to congratulate the actor

Celebrities and social media users celebrate Jigan's new born child

zlatan_ibile:

"Congratulations."

mo_bimpe:

"Big congratulations bro ."

maryamololadeotukogbe:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!"

zulyhka__:

"Congratulations, yah Allah, for the sake of this new born grant me mine too before this year runs out."

Source: Legit.ng